Royals Add Five with Tryout Agreements

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals of the ECHL, affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League, today announced that the team has signed five players to ECHL Tryout Agreements: forwards Dillan Fox and Al Graves; defensemen Ben Bauer and Sean Robertson; and goaltender Dylan Wells.

Fox (5'11 / 187) (26), who hails from Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, registered thirty-six points (16g-20a) and sixteen penalty minutes in forty-nine games with the Mississippi River Kings of the Southern Professional Hockey League in his rookie season last year. Prior to turning pro, Fox played four seasons of college hockey at SUNY-Plattsburgh (30g-46a76pts, 32 pims in 96 games).

Graves (6'1 / 211) (28), who has attended Royals' training camp previously, is from King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Last year, in his second season of pro, Graves notched eight points (4g-4a) and forty-nine penalty minutes in twenty-three games with the Evansville Thunderbolts of the SPHL.

Bauer (5'11 / 193) (25) split his rookie season last year between the Columbus Cottonmounths and Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs of the SPHL (1g-6a7pts, 33 pims in 40 total games). Bauer started his collegiate career at Curry College but finished up with three seasons at Castleton State College (2g-10a12pts, 70 pims in 59 total college games).

Robertson (6'0 / 195) (26), who hails from Cobble Hill, British Columbia, played seven ECHL games with the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL last season (0g-0a0pts, 0 pims). He also racked up twenty-two assists (0g-22a) and fifteen penalty minutes with the Fayetteville FireAntz of the SPHL. Robertson, who played five full seasons of junior hockey in the British Columbia Hockey League principally with the Victoria Grizzlies, also played one season of NCAA hockey at Merrimack College and one year of Canadian University hockey at the University of Guelph.

Wells (6'1 / 199) (26), who is currently attending training camp with the Hershey Bears in the AHL, hails from Nashville, Tennessee. Wells, who split his college career at the University of Southern Maine and Utica College, played twenty-two games in the SPHL last season with the Knoxville Ice Bears, compiling a record of 4-9-2 with a 2.95 goals against average and a .906 save percentage with one shutout.

The on-ice practice sessions for the Royals 2017-18 Pre-Season Training Camp, all of which are open to the public, will begin with a fan friendly evening practice on Monday, October 2, 2017, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania. The Training Camp will run until Thursday, October 12, and will feature a home-and-home pre-season exhibition series with the Adirondack Thunder. All other practices will be held at Santander Arena from 11:00 am - 12:30 pm. The complete Training Camp Schedule is set out below.

Reading Royals 2017-18 Pre-Season On-Ice Training Camp Schedule Monday, October 2, 2017: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm (Santander Arena) *Season Ticket and Mini-Plan Select-A-Seat Opportunity Tuesday, October 3, 2017: 11:00 am - 12:30 pm (Santander Arena) Wednesday, October 4, 2017: 11:00 am - 12:30 pm (Santander Arena) Thursday, October 5, 2017: 11:00 am - 12:30 pm (Santander Arena) Friday, October 6, 2017: (7:00 pm) Pre-Season Game One *Royals @ Adirondack Thunder (Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Fall, New York) Saturday, October 7, 2017: No On-Ice Session Sunday, October 8, 2017: (4:00 pm) Pre-Season Game Two *Royals v Adirondack Thunder (Santander Arena, Reading, PA) Monday, October 9, 2017: No On-Ice Session Tuesday, October 10, 2017: 11:00 am - 12:30 pm (Santander Arena) Wednesday, October 11, 2017: 11:00 am - 12:30 pm (Santander Arena) Thursday, October 12, 2017: 11:00 am - 12:30 pm (Santander Arena)

Full Season Tickets and Mini-Plans for the Royals' 2017-18 ECHL season are currently available. Call 610-898-7825 for more information or log onto www.royalshockey.com.

