Royals Acquire G Branden Komm from Manchester for Rights to D Adam Comrie

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Tuesday the team has acquired goaltender Branden Komm from the Manchester Monarchs in exchange for the ECHL playing rights to defenseman Adam Comrie. Komm is in his fourth professional season and has played in 13 games for the Monarchs this season (8-4-0-0, 2.88 GAA, .912 sv.%).

The 26-year-old competed in four games with Idaho to start this season (0-2-2-0 record) and was shipped to Quad City for future considerations in November. The Bentley University graduate allowed two goals in his only game for the Mallards (a loss vs. Kansas City Nov. 19) and was moved to Manchester Dec 7.

Komm began his Monarchs career with a 37-save victory vs. Norfolk (1 GA) and was 4-1-0-0 in his first five appearances with Manchester. His combined record this season is 8-7-2-0 with a 2.91 goals against average and .906 save percentage. He stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 190 pounds.

The Williamsville, NY native competed for Evansville (20 GP), Cincinnati (1 GP) and South Carolina from 2014-16 before finding a home with Idaho for parts of three seasons (January 2016 - November 2017). He completed the 2015-16 campaign with the Steelheads. Over a full season in Idaho during 2016-17, Komm went 19-13-3-0 with a 2.69 GAA (10th in league) and .917 save percentage (6th in ECHL) over 36 contests. He also denied 13 of 14 shootout attempts to record a league-best 4-0 mark in skills competitions.

His career ECHL record over 92 games is 41-36-7-2 with four shutouts, a 2.80 GAA and .912 save percentage.

Prior to his professional career, Komm netminded for Bentley University from 2010-14, started for three seasons and registered a 47-50-13 mark, 2.67 goals against average and .919 save percentage.

Comrie signed an AHL deal with the Utica Comets in January. He recorded a goal and three assists in 14 games with the Royals earlier this campaign. The 6-foot-4, 226-lb. native of Kanata, ON remains one point shy of matching Simon Tremblay's record for most points (86) by a Reading defenseman.

Hockey 'N Heels and Princess Night on Fri., Feb 16 vs. CIN at 7:00 p.m.

First 1,500 women will receive a pink knit hat, thanks to Sweet Street Desserts. Bell Tower will be at the game for a ladies-only pampering session and gift card giveaway. Dress as your favorite princess and the Royals staff will be dressing as princesses. Bring your camera for photo opportunities!

Pink in the Rink, Pink Ice, special jerseys on Sat., Feb 17 vs. BRM at 7:00 p.m.

Pink knit scarf giveaway to the first 1,500 women, courtesy of Sweet Street Desserts. The Royals will wear special jerseys and play on pink ice.

PAW Patrol, Battle of the Badges, Faith and Family and Jerry "The King" Lawler on Sun., Feb 18 vs. WHL at 4:00 p.m.

It's PAW Patrol night! The Royals will wear special PAW Patrol jerseys from the popular Nickelodeon show.

Before the Royals drop the puck with the Nailers, the Reading Police and Fire Departments match up against the Allentown Police and Fire at 12:30 p.m. in the Battle for the FirstStates Cup XIII at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are available here to help raise money for the children of policemen and firefighters.

Meet WWE Hall-of-Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler on Pro Wrestling Night (Tower Health). Plus, it's Faith and Family Night and dollar dog day, presented by Safe Berks, Berks Packing and Coca-Cola. First 1,000 kids (14 & under) will receive a Slapshot T-shirt thanks to Bethany Children's Home. Also check out a postgame skate presented by Body Zone.

