Rox Represent at 2017 All-Star Game

News Release

Wausau, WI -- For the second straight season, the Rox had the most player selections and the Northwoods League All-Star game (6). After winning the 1st half Division title this year, they brought their coaching staff along with them.

Led by Rox Manager Augie Rodgriguez the North ultimately fell to the South Division 6-2 Tuesday night.

Shane Selman (McNeese State) led the way for St. Cloud's selections, going 2-3 at the plate with a single and a double. Drew Avans (Southeastern Louisiana) and Matthew Tarantino (Pacific) combined to go 0-4.

On the mound, Aaron Rozek (Minnesota State-Mankato) started for the North. In the 1st inning he gave up 1 hit and 1 run, and also had a strikeout. Brent Killam (Georgetown) came on in the 8th inning, and got the final 2 outs for the North after they gave up 4 in that frame. The freshman allowed a hit, but then forced a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

Jack Cushing (Georgetown) cheered from the dugout, as he was not allowed to play since he is inactive but did make the trip up from his home in Flower Mound, Texas. Despite finishing his summer Cushing earned a selection after posting a 1.80 ERA in the league.

Selman and Tarantino also participated in the Home Run Derby earlier today. Tarantino helped lead the North to a 13-11 win after having 2 of his own in the 6 out period.

The coaching staff and All-Stars now return home and get set for the final 24 regular season games. The ful team will be back in action on Thursday night! The Rox are at home for the 2nd time this year against the Huskies. 1st pitch is at 7:05 PM, where it will be Summertime St. Patty's Night presented by Jimmy's Pour House. It'll be all green uniforms, bases and beer! For tickets you can call our ticket office at (320)240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.

