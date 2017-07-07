Rox Rally But Drop Game Three

News Release

Jeff Moberg and Brett Stephens had two hits, while Alan Trejo drove in two runs, but the Grand Junction Rockies lost to the Orem Owlz Thursday night at Suplizio Field.

Orem took the lead with a pair of solo home runs from David Mackinnon and Yefry Santana in the second and third innings, but the Rockies tied the game with a pair in the third, and Ramon Marelino broke the tie with an RBI single in the fourth.

Anderson Amarista was the Rockies starting pitcher, and he tossed 5.1 innings with 7 strikeouts, but he left with a man on base in the sixth. Brandon Lambright allowed a double to the first man he faced, and after a fly out, Franklin Navarro doubled home a pair to give Orem the lead.

They scored two more in the seventh to make it 6-3, but the Rockies made a comeback bid. Trejo brought home Moberg with a ground out, then with two out, Chad Spanberger doubled home Shael Mendoza to bring the lead down to one. Orem added a run in the ninth to make it a 2-run game again, and the Rockies went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth.

The loss drops the Rockies to 5-13 on the season. They have lost four straight games, seven straight at Suplizio Field.

