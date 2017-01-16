Rox Introduce 5-Game Packs, On-Sale Tuesday

St. Cloud, MN - During the off season we develop new ways to get our fans excited for the upcoming year. We talk with our fans, host families, compare ideas with trends across the country in order to find things that will take the experience of a Rox game to the next level. Some are left on the cutting room floor while only the best of the best make it to the public. This year is no different. We've developed what we think will be the most popular package we've offered in the history of our franchise!

After lengthy discussion and planning this fall, we've decided that what better way for our fans to enjoy their experience at the Rock Pile than to buy them dinner? Not only are we buying our fans dinner, we're letting them eat all they want through the first five innings! We aren't stopping there either. Fans will also receive a special edition Rox hat.

This offer is available to our fans through our 5-Game Packs that includes our top promotional dates during the 2017 season!

With the 5-game pack you get:

All-You-Can-Eat. - You get all of the hamburgers, brats, hot dogs, chips, soda and water you want through the 5th inning! Rox Hat! - For each 5-game pack you receive a special edition Rox hat! Tickets to our best games! - You will get tickets in the same great seats for five of our best games during the 2017 season:

o June 9th-Post-Game Fireworks

o June 29th-Dueling Pianos

o July 14th-Post-Game Fireworks

o July 28th-Post-Game Fireworks

o August 10th-Bobblehead Giveaway

Never a Wasted Ticket Policy. - You can exchange tickets in advance of a game you will not be able to attend and switch it to another regular season home game of your choice. Highly Affordable. - The 5-game pack will cost you only $14 per game! If you walked up on the day of the game and purchased the same ticket you would pay $10 per game and would not get any food (not to mention all you can eat) or a special edition Rox hat! Reserved section 5-game packs are $70 each.

Total Value is $140 and you get it for just $70! Don't wait, there are a limited number of these 5-game packs available for the 2017 season! Only 300 packs will be sold!

With the 5-game packs, you get a manageable amount of games. It works out to be about one game every two weeks, which is just about right for a lot of fans. In order to reserve your 5-game pack you can call us at (320) 240-9798 Monday-Friday between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Or purchase online here starting Tuesday, January 17th at 9:00 am. Seating location will be determined on a first come, first serve basis.

