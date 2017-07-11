Rox Explode for Best Offensive Output Monday

News Release

Bismarck, ND -- It started in the 1st inning and ended in the 8th. In that span, the Rox (27-15) put up 15 runs and 16 hits en route to a 15-9 win in Bismarck Monday night. They got off to a hot start again, scoring 2 runs in the 1st inning. Drew Avans (Southeastern Louisiana) led-off with a walk, and scored after Mathew Tarantino's (Pacific) sacrifice fly. Another run came in after Brendan Illies (North Carolina) drew a walk with the bases loaded.

They already held a 9-4 lead going into the 8th, and erupted for 6 more runs in their half. It seemed as though everyone was in the zone tonight. 9 of the 10 Rox hitters who came to the plate had at least one hit, and all 10 reached base safely.

Daniel Schneemann (BYU) led the way with his 2nd 4-hit performance within the last week, and added a season-high 4 RBI's. He became just the 4th player this season to have 4 or more runs batted in in a single game. All-Stars Avans and Shane Selman (McNeese State) extended incredible streaks and produced in the lineup as much as any of their other teammates. Avans had a streak where he reached base safely 7 straight times. Tonight, he had an RBI single, two runs scored and two walks. Meanwhile, Selman put together a respectable line. He went 2-2 with a pair of doubles to go with two walks and three runs scored.

Brad Mathiowetz (Florida Atlantic) also doubled to deep Centerfield in the 3rd and drove in 2 runs. Michael Busch (North Carolina) had multiple RBI's as well, and for the 3rd time this year.

The Rox great night at the plate should not overshadow their starter Robbie Palkert (Nebraska). In his 3rd win this season, he gave up only 1 hit in 5 innings and dominated the Larks lineup. He also added 5 strikeouts, the 2nd most the Rox returner has had this season. St. Cloud has now won all 5 games Palkert has pitched in this year.

After playing 8 of the last 9 games on the road, the Rox finally return home tomorrow night in a game against the MoonDogs. 1st pitch will be at 7:05 PM and there will be a Rox drawstring bag giveaway to the 1st 300 kids 14 and under presented by Central Minnesota Credit Union. It will also be our 1st taco Tuesday! Each fan at the game will receive a certificate for a free taco at taco johns. To check out other promotions coming up, you can check our schedule on our website stcloudrox.com for more information.

