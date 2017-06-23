Rox Drop Opening Series

News Release

Prior to the start of the 2017 season, only six players in Grand Junction Rockies history had ever had a 5-hit game. Through 2017's first series, Shael Mendoza has done it twice. The Rockies finished 5-for-6 with 4 RBI Thursday night at Suplizio Field, but the Rockies lost to the Idaho Falls Chukars 13-10.

After Ricky Aracena homered in the top of the first, Mendoza doubled to start the bottom of the inning, and scored when Ramon Marcelino doubled. Hidekel Gonzalez went deep with two out to give the Rockies a 3-1 lead, though it didn't last long.

The Chukars scored three in the second to take the lead only to see the Rockies score in the second to tie the game. Jeff Bohling's first professional home run gave the Rockies a 5-4 lead in the third, and it stayed that way until Darrell Miller Jr tied the game with an RBI single in the sixth, part of a 5-for-5 game for the Chukars catcher, and Jonathan McCray 's 2-run triple in the seventh gave them the lead.

The Rockies cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning, but left the tying run in scoring position and the Chukars blew the game open with a six run eighth to make it 13-6.

Grand Junction scored in the eighth to make it a six run game, and after Javier Guevara singled home a run in the bottom of the ninth, Mendoza singled home a pair for his fifth hit, which brought the tying run to the plate, but Pedro Gonzalez grounded out to shortstop to end the game. The loss drops the Rockies to 1-3 on the season.

Along with Mendoza's big night, the Rockies got a three hit night from Bohling, while Hidekel Gonzalez and Guevara added a pair.

