Rowland Gets the Win as the Saltdogs Beat KC

KANSAS CITY, KS - The Lincoln Saltdogs collected four extra-base hits and beat the Kansas City T-Bones 5-2 for a series clinching win at Community America Ballpark.

Robby Rowland earned the win for the Saltdogs who won their ninth straight game on Wednesday night. The California-native allowed just one run on three hits over five innings. It was Rowland's first appearance sits May 26th when he was hit in the head by a line drive against the Cleburne Railroaders. He suffered a concussion and required nose surgery to repair a deviated septum. The right-hander struck out the first batter he faced tonight.

The Saltdogs helped out their pitcher with early run support. Matty Johnson doubled with one out in the top of the first inning. Then, Curt Smith knocked him in with a single for the first score of the night.

The offense continued to produce in the top of the third inning. Johnson started it with a one-out single and then stole second base. Cesar Valera followed with a double to score Johnson. Next, Smith notched his second hit of the night with a double to score Valera and the \'Dogs took a 3-0 lead.

Kansas City collected their first run in the bottom of the third inning. Jerome Pena launched a 2-2 pitch over the center field fence cut Lincoln's lead to just two runs.

The Saltdogs scored a couple more in the top of the fourth. Brent Dean hit a two-out single and stole second base to get in scoring position. After Christian Ibarra walked, Johnson claimed his third hit of the game. The center fielder hit a single to that was misplayed by right fielder Tyler Horan and both runners wheeled around to score and make it 5-0.

The T-Bones scored in bizarre fashion in the bottom of the sixth. Kyle Petty reached on a single before relief pitcher Leuris Gomez retired the next two batters. Before the next batter came to the plate, Gomez exchanged balls with the dugout without calling time. The error meant two bases were awarded to Kansas City and Petty went to third base. It was the same call that gave the Saltdogs an extra-inning win against the Texas AirHogs on July 3rd. Pena came up with a single in the next at bat to score Petty and make it 5-2.

Cesilio Pimentel, Cameron McVey and Michael Wagner combined to keep the T-Bones scoreless over the last 2.1 innings. Wagner notched his 13th save pulling him into a tie for the most saves in the league.

Smith's two hits moved him into a tie for the third most hits in franchise history. Smith and Pichi Balet each have 434 hits as Saltdogs.

The Saltdogs go for their third straight series sweep on Thursday night. First pitch is at 7:05 PM with coverage beginning at 6:35 PM on ESPN 1480 and saltdogs.com

