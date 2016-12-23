Rowdies Announce Tampa Bay Native Darnell King Will Return

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies have re-signed another member of their 2016 roster, with defender Darnell King returning to the team as a free agent, the club announced Friday pending league and USSF approval. Per club and league policy, further contract details were not disclosed.

King, 26, is set for his third season in Tampa Bay and is the 11th player to return to the Rowdies this offseason. He played 32 matches for the Rowdies in 2016. The only two matches he did not appear in were due to red card suspensions.

In just two seasons, King has made 60 total appearances for the Rowdies in league and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play.

"Darnell has improved every season of his professional career," Rowdies Head Coach Stuart Campbell said. "He raises his game each time he plays and that is something that we can continue to build on. He's a Tampa Bay native, which is always important because we want to represent the community we play in."

After a standout high school career as a forward at Tampa's Gaither High School, King played collegiately at Florida Atlantic University before starting his professional career with the Fort Lauderdale Strikers. King scored six goals in three seasons with the Strikers.

With King's signing, the Rowdies' roster currently stands as follows:

Goalkeepers (1): Matt Pickens

Defenders (4): Neill Collins, Darnell King, Tamika Mkandawire, Zac Portillos

Midfielders (5): Justin Chavez, Joe Cole, Michael Nanchoff, Keith Savage, Martin Vingaard

Forwards (1): Georgi Hristov

Tampa Bay opens training camp this coming week ahead of its preseason debut in the Florida Cup against VfL Wolfsburg at Al Lang Stadium on January 8. The Tampa Bay Rowdies kick off their inaugural USL Season in March 2017 and they'll need your support to make it a memorable one. Secure season tickets before December 30 and save money on tickets. To purchase, call (727) 222-2000

