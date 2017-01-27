Rowdies 2017 USL Home Opener Set for March 25 Against

News Release

TAMPA, Fla. (Jan. 27, 2017) -- The Tampa Bay Rowdies will open the 2017 United Soccer League season at home on Saturday, March 25 against Orlando City B. USL announced today all 2017 home openers, which will be highlighted by the Rowdies match against Orlando.

Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date, but fans can show their support by purchasing season tickets for the 2017 Rowdies season. To secure the best seats at Al Lang Stadium, call (727) 222-2000 or click here .

The United Soccer League (USL), the largest second division professional soccer league in the world, today announced the home openers for the 2017 regular season, with a 13-game slate set to feature on the 2017 USL Kickoff Weekend on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.

The full 2017 USL regular season schedule will be announced in the coming days as the league begins the countdown to the seventh season in its history. Home opener kickoff times also will be announced at a later date.

