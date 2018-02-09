Round Rock Express Annual Fan Fest Set for March 24

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Baseball is back! The Round Rock Express are hosting their annual spring Fan Fest at Dell Diamond on Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The stadium will transform into an interactive fun zone for fans of all ages during the event, which is free of charge and open to the public.

The annual celebration of America's pastime allows fans to get back into the baseball spirit by enjoying a day full of entertainment. Fans attending this year's event will receive the opportunity to throw heat in the Express home bullpen, tour the clubhouse and participate in a hot dog eating contest. Craft beer samples, as well as a sampling of the Hall of Fame Grille menu in the Intel Club, will be available. Fans can gear up for the 2018 season through deals available in the Railyard Team Store and check out some of the brand-new merchandise, including a new line in partnership with the Nolan Ryan Foundation.

Due to field renovations, the playing surface will not be open for fans. Batting practice will be held in the team's indoor batting cages, located under the videoboard.

While at the stadium, fans will have the opportunity to scope out the exact seat location for their season membership with packages including Full Season and Fireworks mini-plans. Registration for the Express Kids Club will also take place, plus great specials and giveaways. Single game tickets will also be on sale during Fan Fest at the ticket office and online at www.RoundRockExpress.com.

2018 Express Fan Fest (10 a.m. - 2 p.m., unless otherwise noted):

Batting Practice (10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.): Fans are invited into the team's indoor batting cages to take a few swings. The Express will provide helmets and bats. Each fan will receive three (3) pitches. The line will be cutoff at 1:30 p.m.

Beer Tasting (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.): Brown Distributing will be providing craft beer tasting in the Beer Garden, located in the left field corner.

Ben Hur Shriner's Carnival: The west parking lot will host the Ben Hur Shiner's Carnival.

Bullpen Pitching: Think you can throw some heat? Toe the rubber like the pros and toss a few pitches in the Express home bullpen! Pitchers will be limited to three (3) throws.

Caricature Artist: What a character! Stop by the seating bowl and get a custom caricature drawing.

Express Fun Zone: Portions of the Express Fun Zone will be open, including the rock climbing wall, playscape, speed pitch, sport court and the bounce house.

Express Kids Club Sign-Up: Calling all kids! Take Mom and Dad to sign you up for the Kids Club behind home plate.

Hot Dog Eating Contest: Open to all fans, the competition will take place at noon. Fans can sign up ahead of time online. There will be both a kids and adult competition.

Individual Game Tickets: Tickets to individual games will be available for purchase during Fan Fest at the Dell Diamond ticket office and online at www.RoundRockExpress.com.

Petting Zoo and Pony Rides: The picnic area above right field will transform into a petting zoo filled with a variety of Spike's four-legged friends, along with pony rides for kids.

Photo Op: Spike and the Easter Bunny will be on hand for photos on top of each dugout during specified times.

Railyard Sale: Stop by the Railyard Team Store and check out our annual sale, as well as raffles and a prize wheel. Be the first to get your hands on the new Nolan Ryan Foundation line, featuring some of 34's most iconic moves.

Round the Rock Camp Fair: Stop in the United Heritage Center and check out all of the great youth camp options available to you and your kids right here in Central Texas! Interested in reserving a table for your camp? Contact Casey Schnautz at CSchnautz@RRExpress.com for more information.

Scavenger Hunt: Fans will embark on a self-guided tour of various areas of Dell Diamond. Each location will have a clue that will give fans more information on a unique aspect of the stadium and a hint for the next stop on the tour. Any fan who successfully completes the scavenger hunt will receive a Be Our Guest Card, good for two reserved-seat tickets for a regular-season Sunday through Thursday home game. Completed sheets can be turned in at the Railyard Team Store.

Season Memberships: Available season membership seats will be tagged with flags highlighting Full Season and Fireworks mini-plans.

Sock Hop Inflatables: Hop around the concourse and challenge a friend to the inflatable obstacle course, pedestal jousting or the bungee run, thanks to Sock Hop!

The Mustang Owners Club of Austin Charity Car Show: Come check out some of the coolest rides around in the suite parking lot (adjacent to Hwy 79).

Train Rides: Take a ride on the E-Train! Free train rides will be available outside of the United Heritage Center.

The Express open the 2018 season on Thursday, April 5 with a five-game series against the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) at Dell Diamond. Season memberships and flex plan ticket packages are on sale now.

