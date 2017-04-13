Round Rock Blanked by Dominant Omaha Pitching 3-0

News Release

PAPILLION, Nebraska - The Round Rock Express (3-5) managed just one base hit in a 3-0 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers (3-3) on Thursday night. Omaha's pitching staff recorded 16 strikeouts, including 12 by starter RHP Josh Staumont (1-1, 6.75).

Express starter RHP Dillon Gee (0-2, 7.20) suffered a tough-luck loss, allowing just one run on five hits and three walks in six innings on the bump. The former Storm Chaser recorded five strikeouts. Staumont, the third-ranked prospect in the Kansas City Royals organization according to MLB.com, was dominant in his six innings, surrendering just one hit and two walks in the winning effort.

The righty retired the first 14 Round Rock hitters in a row, striking out the side in the first, third and fourth innings. E-Train 1B Ronald Guzman broke up the perfect game bid with two outs in the fifth inning by dribbling a single to the gap between first and second bsae.

Omaha scored their only run off Gee in the fourth inning. 1B Peter O'Brien opened the frame with a leadoff single before DH Ryan O'Hearn worked a walk. LF Jorge Bonifacio then doubled to drive home O'Brien.

The home side added another run in the seventh as 2B Corey Toups singled off Express reliever LHP Jimmy Reyes then took second base on a Billy Burns sacrifice bunt. SS Ramon Torres doubled his team's lead with an RBI single in the very next at-bat. Omaha's third and final run came in the eighth inning via a Bubba Starling home run, served up by E-Train RHP R.J. Alvarez.

Round Rock's only scoring threat came in the sixth inning. C Brett Hayes collected a one out walk but was erased at second base on a fielder's choice that left SS Doug Bernier at first base. A Drew Robinson walk moved Bernier into scoring position with two outs, but a strikeout by Will Middlebrooks ended the inning. The only other Express baserunner came via a Robinson walk with one out in the ninth inning.

The Express and Storm Chasers wrap up their series on Friday evening. Round Rock is scheduled to throw RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx (0-0, 2.25) while Omaha is set to send RHP Kyle Zimmer (0-0, 0.00) to the mound. First pitch at Werner Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The E-Train returns home on Tuesday, April 18.

