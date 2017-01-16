RoughRiders Name John Alper New Chief Sales Officer

January 16, 2017 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





FRISCO, TEXAS - The Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, today announced the hiring of veteran corporate sales executive John Alper to the position of Chief Sales Officer. Alper, who has over 25 years of experience in the sports industry, will lead the franchise's corporate sales and development.

Alper's career includes experience working on the team, venue and agency side of the sports business. A 1990 graduate of SMU and longtime resident of the Dallas area, he has extensive knowledge of the DFW market, including career stops with the Dallas Mavericks and Sidekicks (1991-1995) in ticket sales and FC Dallas (1995-2006) as Senior Vice President of Sales.

Over the past decade Alper worked for two of the top sponsorship sales agencies in the United States, first with Premier Partnerships (2006-2011) and more recently with Legends Sales & Marketing (2011-2015).

"John has a proven track record of creating and maintaining large-scale sponsorships both in the DFW market and across North America and we're thrilled to welcome someone with his level of experience to our RoughRiders' executive team," said General Partner & CEO Chuck Greenberg. "John's knowledge of the sports sales landscape coupled with his existing business relationships and strong passion for creating effective, long-lasting partnerships will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow the RoughRiders' brand."

During Alper's stint with FC Dallas, he was credited with raising the sponsorship standard within Major League Soccer when Toyota Stadium (formerly Pizza Hut Park) debuted in Frisco in 2005. He worked closely with the late Lamar Hunt and Hunt Sports Group to secure the venue's naming rights partnership and eight founding Signature partners.

In his nearly 10 years on the agency side of the industry, Alper focused on representing various properties throughout North America to assist them in maximizing their sponsorship revenues. He provided consulting and sales execution services for numerous clients in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, including selling naming rights for the University of North Texas' new football stadium (Apogee Stadium) as well as working with the North Texas XLV Super Bowl Host Committee, Lone Star Park, SMU, the Irving Music Factory, and several others.

Since 2005, Alper has secured naming rights agreements for five different properties within the United States, and has generated over $150 million dollars in sponsorship revenue for his clients.

"This is an exciting time for me to join one of the most successful and dynamic franchises in the industry right here in the vibrant Dallas/Fort Worth market," said Alper. "Chuck Greenberg and his ownership group and front office team have re-energized the RoughRiders' brand and game day experience at Dr Pepper Ballpark over the last two seasons and I'm thrilled to bring my skills and experience on board to leverage our brand into new, larger opportunities for the club."

The 2017 Frisco RoughRiders season begins Thursday, April 6 at Dr Pepper Ballpark. For all ticketing information, including individual and group options for the world-renowned Choctaw Lazy River, the 2017 Texas League All-Star Game and all 70 regular season home dates, fans can visit RidersBaseball.com (http://www.milb.com/index.jsp'sidt540), call (972) 731-9200, or stop by the RoughRiders Ticket Office at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

