Roughnecks Suffer Heartbreaking Cup Loss to FC Dallas

News Release

The Tulsa Roughnecks suffered the toughest of exits from the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Wednesday night, falling victim to a stoppage time, own goal to fall 2-1 to FC Dallas of Major League Soccer. The goal brought a conclusion to a proud effort from the Roughnecks who were playing their first-ever meaningful match against a MLS team.

The match was played on a steamy night at Westcott Field on the campus of Southern Methodist University. TRFC Head Coach David Vaudreuil made one change to the side that faced Swope Park on Sunday, replacing Paris Gee in midfield with Bradley Bourgeois.

It was the Roughnecks who came close to opening the game's scoring as Joaquin Rivas snatched a through ball in the 23rd minute and placed his shot into the net, but the goal was nullified for offsides.

Five minutes later, Juan Caffa volleyed a cross from Rivas just past the far post on another near-miss opportunity.

In the 31st minute, FC Dallas opened the scoring as Coy Craft attacked down the left side and rolled a shot under the arms of goalkeeper Fabian Cerda to make it 1-0 in favor of the defending US Open Cup Champions.

Joey Calistri and Jorge Corrales forced saves from FC Dallas keeper Chris Seitz, and Cerda made a critical, diving save on a shot from Cristian Colman to keep the match at 1-0 entering the halftime break.

The Roughnecks found a way back into the match and it came courtesy of defender Kosuke Kimura in the 59th minute. Kimura made a steal 35 yards from goal, dribbled to the edge of the penalty area and beat Seitz with a left-footed effort into the lower corner of the net.

In the final half hour, both teams made runs forward in attempt to find a winner and avoid extra time, but it remained level until two minutes into stoppage time. A cross from FC Dallas playmaker Michael Barrios deflected off TRFC defender Mo Jadama and into the back of the net to give the champions the win, and another heartbreaking loss for the Roughnecks.

It was the second straight stoppage time defeat for TRFC. On Sunday, Swope Park broke a 1-1 tie with penalty kick after 90 minutes to record the win.

The fourth round exit marks the deepest run in the Open Cup for Tulsa.

Tulsa will have little time to dwell on the defeat as they will remain in Texas for a Saturday meeting with USL Western Conference leaders San Antonio FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM in San Antonio.

