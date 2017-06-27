Roughnecks in Action Tuesday at ONEOK Field

News Release

The Roughnecks are back in action at ONEOK Field for the first time in a month and it is a Two For Tuesday! It's the perfect opportunity to catch Roughnecks Soccer at a great price. All tickets for the match in the seating bowl and on the berms will be on special, Buy 1, Get 1 Free. In addition, hot dogs and sodas will be Buy 1, Get 1 Free throughout the match. It's all courtesy of 2 Works For You and 106.9 K-Hits.

Elgin Park will be the place to go before and after the match. Located, across the street from ONEOK Field, Elgin Park will be offering drink and food specials for soccer fans before kickoff and afterwards at the Official After-Match Party.

Tulsa Roughnecks FC returns home for two important matches looking to add to its 15 total points (5-7-0 record) in USL regular season play. Swope Park, who is the USL side for Sporting KC of Major League Soccer, will come into the game with 20 points and a 6-4-2 record.

The Roughnecks will host first-place Real Monarchs SLC on Saturday, July 1 at ONEOK Field.

Tuesday's match will mark the second and final meeting of the season between TRFC and Swope Park. The Rangers picked up a 3-1 victory in Kansas City earlier this month. The match was level at 1-1 before Swope Park scored twice in added time to seal the victory.

The match will be available through the USL Match Center on YouTube, but Cox subscribers in Tulsa can watch the game live on YurView Channel 1334. Every home match for the remainder of the regular season, with the one exception, will be shown live by Cox.

