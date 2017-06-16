Roughnecks Face Undefeated San Antonio Saturday on Fox Sports

News Release

The Tulsa Roughnecks FC faces another big challenge Saturday night when it takes on undefeated San Antonio FC at Toyota Field in the Alamo City. Kickoff for the USL regular season match is scheduled for 7:30pm.

The match will be shown live on Fox Sports Net. For Cox Communications subscribers in Tulsa, the game can be seen live on channels 315 and 1315. It will also be available through the Fox Sports Southwest channel which is channel 416 on Dish Network and channel 676 on DIRECTV.

The Roughnecks will look for a positive result after dropping two matches earlier this week in heartbreaking fashion. On Sunday in Kansas City, TRFC lost when Swope Park broke a tie with a penalty kick goal in stoppage time.

On Wednesday in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, the Roughnecks again entered stoppage time level at 1-1 with FC Dallas of Major League Soccer when an own goal on just about the final kick of the match sent the Roughnecks to a 2-1 loss.

Saturday's match will mark the second meeting of the year with San Antonio, but the first in USL regular season play. The Roughnecks defeated SAFC in penalty kicks on May 31 in a third round Open Cup match played at the University of Tulsa.

It is the first of two regular season matchups between the two sides. The return leg in scheduled for September 30 at ONEOK Field.

San Antonio is the only undefeated team remaining in the USL and currently sits in second place in the Western Conference standings with 31 points and a 9-0-4 record.

The Roughnecks occupy the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference with 15 points and a 5-6-0 regular season record. TRFC has games in hand on four of the teams that are ahead of them in standings.

Saturday's match can also be viewed live on YouTube through the USL Match Center .

The Roustabouts will be hosting a Watch Party for the Whiskey Dog in Broken Arrow for fans ages 21 and over. The Whiskey Dog is located at 2408 W. New Orleans St. in Broken Arrow.

WELCOME BACK

The Roughnecks will have defender Matej Dekovic and midfielder Brandt Bronico available for the game in San Antonio. Both are on loan from the Chicago Fire and return after spending time in Chicago. Dekovic has appeared in five regular season games this year, while Bronico has played in two.

SAFC STREAK

San Antonio is on an amazing run defensively, playing seven straight USL games without surrendering a goal, a scoreless streak that now totals 645 minutes of play. Diego Restrepo has been in goal during the streak. In eight total appearances with San Antonio, Restrepo has registered seven shutouts.

ROUGHNECKS WILL BE HOME FOR TWO MATCHES, JUNE 27 AND JULY 1

The Roughnecks will finally return home for a pair of matches to end the month of June and to open the month of July. TRFC will host Swope Park at ONEOK Field on Tuesday, June 27 and then the first-place Real Monarchs on Saturday, July 1. The match on July 1 will feature a huge post-match Fireworks Spectacular in celebration of Independence Day.

