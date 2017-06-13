Roughnecks Face Big Challenge in Cup Meeting with FC Dallas

News Release

The Roughnecks hope for another Cup celebration with a victory over a side from Major League Soccer Wednesday night. (Lori Scholl)

The Tulsa Roughnecks FC will face one of its biggest challenges in franchise history when it meets FC Dallas Wednesday night in the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. The match will be played in Dallas at Westcott Field on the campus of Southern Methodist University. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CDT.

It is the first time that the Roughnecks have faced a team from Major League Soccer in a meaningful match. In addition, the fourth round meeting also marks the furthest that TRFC has ever advanced in the US Open Cup.

The Roustabouts will host a Watch Party in Tulsa for fans ages 21 and over at Empire Bar located at 1516 S. Peoria Avenue. The match will also be streamed live online. The broadcast will be available.

FC Dallas is the defending US Open Cup Champions, defeating the New England Revolution 4-2 in the 2016 final. It is the first cup game this year for Dallas, as MLS teams enter the competition in the fourth round. In MLS regular season play this year, Dallas has lost only three times and currently has 23 points with a 6-3-5 record, good for fourth place in the Western Conference standings.

The Roughnecks have won two Cup matches to advance to the fourth round meeting. On May 17, Tulsa defeated the Oklahoma City Energy U23 team 5-3 in a second-round game. Two weeks later, the Roughnecks defeated USL side San Antonio FC in dramatic fashion in a third-round matchup. The two teams battled to a 0-0 draw for 120 minutes before the Roughnecks won 7-6 on penalty kicks. Goalkeeper Fabian Cerda saved two SAFC PK attempts and converted one himself to help provide the victory. For his efforts, Cerda was named the Player of the Round by TheCup.us.

In USL regular season play, Tulsa has 15 points with a 5-6-0 record. The Roughnecks are currently in the eighth and final playoff spot in the USL's Western Conference table.

INJURY FRONT

The Roughnecks came out of Sunday's match in Kansas City in good physical condition. Modou Jadama suffered a calf contusion after being kicked in the first half of the match, but the club reported no other injuries.

CUP NUMBERS

FC Dallas has more appearances in the US Open Cup Final than Tulsa has total wins in the cup competition. In three years of competing, the Roughnecks have won three cup games and lost two. FC Dallas has appeared in four Cup Finals, winning the championship in 1997 and 2016 and finishing runner-up in 2005 and 2007.

