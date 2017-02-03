Roughnecks Announce Ballew and Mata to Return for 2017 Season

The Tulsa Roughnecks FC announced today that Brady Ballew and Cristian Mata will return to the squad for the 2017 season. It will be third season in Tulsa for both Ballew and Mata as both players were members of the 2015 inaugural Roughnecks team.

Ballew will be in the second year of his current two-year deal with the club. In 2015, his rookie season, the midfielder finished second on the Roughnecks with six goals while also collecting four assists. One of the goals was the first in franchise history in the club's first-ever USL match. After the season, Ballew was a finalist for the USL Rookie of the Year Award.... Read more

