Roth out Duels Frank in Record Setting Game at Colburn Park

News Release

NEWARK, NY (6.24.17) - Houston Roth (Ole Miss) out pitched Will Frank (Canisius) to lead Elmira to a 2-0 victory at Colburn Park. Roth tied the Major League Baseball record, and set the Perfect Game record striking out 20 Pilots hitters in route to his second win on the summer. That wasn't his only accomplishment, he was perfect through the first two outs of the seventh inning, when Will Allocca (Virginia) broke up his bid for perfection with a two out double. His final numbers were 9 innings pitched, 2 hits, and 20 strikeouts.

Frank wasn't bad for the Pilots either. The Canisius right hander no-hit the Pioneers through 4 innings, before allowing a lead off single in the fifth. The only mistake he made was on a one strike pitch to Conor Grammes (Xavier), when Grammes deposited a two-run over the right center field wall for the only runs of the game. His final numbers were 7.2 innings pitched, 5 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, and 4 strikeouts. He also picked up his second loss of the summer.

Kyle Griffen (Louisiana Tech) relieved Frank, going 1.2 innings, allowing 1 hit and striking out 1. Grammes led the way for Elmira, going 3-4 with the 2-run home run. Every hitter in the Pilots starting lineup against Roth struck out at least twice.

The box score for tonight's game: http://pgcbl.bbstats.pointstreak.com/boxscore.html?gameid416301.

The Pilots are on the road at Onondaga tomorrow night. Elmira will be on the road at Jamestown.

