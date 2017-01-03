ROSTER NAMED FOR 2017 ECHL ALL-STAR TEAM

More than 60 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 48 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.

The 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by I LOVE NY will feature the host Adirondack Thunder taking on the ECHL All-Stars in a non-traditional format featuring 5-on-5, 4-on-4, and 3-on-3 play, as well as a Skills Competition (Puck Relay, Hardest Shot, Fastest Skater) to highlight the talents of both teams.

The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at 8 p.m. ET from the Glens Falls Civic Center in Glens Falls, N.Y.

The starting lineup was determined by a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media. Coaches also submit the players who they feel are the top prospects from their team and other teams in their conference which helps determine the final roster. Each of the ECHL teams has either a starter, reserve or alternate named for the ECHL All-Star Classic.

ECHL All-Star Starters

G - Jamie Phillips, Tulsa Oilers (26 gp, 18-7-1, 2.52 GAA, .919 save pct.)

D - Justin Agosta, Manchester Monarchs (26 gp, 6g, 15a, 21 pts.)

D - Jacob MacDonald, Toledo Walleye (30 gp, 7g, 19a, 26 pts.)

F - Chad Costello, Allen Americans (35 gp, 18g, 38a, 56 pts.)

F - Peter Sivak, Alaska Aces (30 gp, 24g, 21a, 45 pts.)

F - Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne Komets (29 gp, 19g, 26a, 45 pts.)

Jamie Phillips of the Tulsa Oilers leads ECHL goaltenders with 18 wins, 1,572 minutes played and 745 saves and leads rookie goaltenders - while ranking seventh overall - with a 2.52 goals-against average.

Justin Agosta of the Manchester Monarchs is second in the league in plus-minus with a +20 rating while he is tied for sixth among defensemen with 21 points (6g-15) in 26 games.

Toledo's Jacob MacDonald is tied for second among blueliners with 26 points while his seven goals are tied for fourth among ECHL defensemen. He has 10 power-play points (2g-8a) which is tied for third among defensemen.

Chad Costello of the Allen Americans, the two-time reigning ECHL scoring champion and last season's ECHL Most Valuable Player, leads the league with 38 assists, 56 points and 19 power-play points (4g-15a).

Alaska's Peter Sivak has a league-leading 24 goals to go along with 45 points, which is tied for overall. He also sits on top of the league with six game-winning goals while ranking third with 144 shots on goal.

Rounding out the starting line-up is Fort Wayne's Shawn Szydlowski who is tied for second in the league with 45 points (19g-26a) and fourth with 14 power-play points (3g-11a).

ECHL All-Star Reserves

G - C.J. Motte, Quad City

D - Eric Knodel, Cincinnati; Spiro Goulakos, Greenville; Travis Walsh, Idaho; Kevin Tansey, Missouri; Michael Young, Rapid City; Kevin Schulze, Wheeling

F - Justin Buzzeo, Atlanta; Matt Garbowsky, Colorado; John McCarron, Florida; Alex Wideman, Indy; Tony Cameranesi, Orlando, Justin Crandall, Reading; Steven McParland, South Carolina; Erik Bradford, Utah; Alexis Loiseau, Wichita

C.J. Motte of the Quad City Mallards will serve as the second goaltender on the ECHL All-Star roster. Motte is second in the league with a 2.25 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage.

Defenseman Eric Knodel, who has 15 points (4g-11a) to lead Cincinnati defensemen, will represent the Cyclones while Spiro Goulakos is the representative for Greenville. Goulakos leads all league blueliners with 10 goals and four power-play goals while his 20 points are tied for 10th.

Idaho rookie Travis Walsh has posted 13 points (5g-8a) in 28 games this season while Missouri first-year defenseman Kevin Tansey has recorded 10 points (2g-8a) in 16 contests.

Michael Young of the Rapid City Rush has 11 points (5g-6a) in 31 games this season while rounding out the defensive unit is Wheeling's Kevin Schulze whose 26 points (6g-20a) lead all rookie defensemen, and is tied for second overall among ECHL blueliners.

Representing the Atlanta Gladiators is forward Justin Buzzeo whose 25 assists are tied for fourth in the league and his 34 points are tied for 11th. Colorado's Matt Garbowsky has 24 points (9g-15a) in 32 games this season while John McCarron of Florida has tallied 29 points (12g-17a) in 28 contests.

Alex Wideman of the Indy Fuel leads his club with 25 points (12g-13a) while Orlando's Tony Cameranesi is tied for the rookie lead with 13 goals and tied for 11th among first-year players with 20 points. Reading second-year forward Justin Crandall has 26 points (10g-16a) in 25 games.

South Carolina is represented by rookie forward Steven McParland who is sixth among first-year players with 25 points (8g-17a). Erik Bradford of Utah has tallied 20 points (3g-17a) in 19 games for the Grizzlies after starting the season in Toledo where he had two points (1g-1a) in five games. Rounding out the forward unit is Wichita's Alexis Loiseau who leads the Thunder with 14 goals and 24 points.

The following players have been named as alternates in the event a selected player is unable to participate in the All-Star Classic.

Brampton goaltender Zachary Fucale is sixth in the league with 12 wins and ranks 11th with a 2.69 goals-against average. Elmira's Vaclav Karabacek has 11 points (5g-6a) in nine games with the club while Kalamazoo's Tanner Sorenson has recorded 15 points (7g-8a) in 32 contests. Norfolk defenseman Aaron Harstad has eight points (1g-7a) in 19 games.

Ty Loney has been selected as the All-Star representative for the host Adirondack Thunder. Loney, who will suit up for the Thunder during the All-Star Classic, leads Adirondack with 27 points and is tied for the team lead with 12 goals.

The 10th class will be inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Jan. 18, during a luncheon ceremony presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk at the Fort William Henry Hotel in Lake George, N.Y., the official host hotel of the 2017 ECHL All-Star Classic.

Twelve coaches from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to coach in the National Hockey League while 64 players from the contest have gone on to play in the NHL, including 48 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.

The ECHL All-Star Fan Fest, with player appearances, interactive game, prizes, giveaways, auctions, memorabilia, and a special Hockey Hall of Fame exhibit, will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17 starting at 6 p.m. at the Fort William Henry Resort in Lake George, N.Y. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the day's events include the ECHL Hall of Fame Luncheon and the 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by I LOVE NY. Select ECHL Skills competitions will be held the same night and will be incorporated into the evening's events.

About the ECHL

Began in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league with 27 teams in 21 states and one Canadian province for its 29th season in 2016-17. There have been 611 players who have started their career in the ECHL who have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 12 who have made their NHL debuts in the 2016-17 season. The ECHL has affiliations with 26 of the 30 NHL teams in 2016-17, marking the 20th consecutive season that the league had affiliations with at least 20 teams in the NHL. Further information on the ECHL is available on its website at ECHL.com.

