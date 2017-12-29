Roster Moves - G Muse is back, team inks D Boyle, D Comrie signs PTO with Utica

News Release

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced three roster moves Thursday ahead of the team's 7:00 p.m. game against the Worcester Railers. The Royals signed defenseman Tim Boyle, goaltender John Muse was returned on loan to Reading from Lehigh Valley, defenseman Adam Comrie signed a professional tryout (PTO) with the Utica Comets and goaltender Tyler Parks has been released.

Boyle has skated in one game this season, against Reading Oct. 21 for Adirondack. In 16 Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) games this season with Pensacola, Boyle accrued seven assists, 21 penalty minutes and a plus-11 rating. The native of Hingham, MA made his ECHL debut last season with Norfolk (8 GP) and scattered 19 league games with three teams - the Admirals, Wheeling and Greenville. He had seven helpers in ten games with the Nailers. The Ottawa Senators selected Boyle in the 4th round, 106th overall, of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Muse returns to Reading after being recalled on loan by Lehigh Valley Dec. 6. In three games with the Phantoms, Muse was 2-1-0-0 with a 2.13 goals against average and .921 save percentage. The seventh-year professional started the season with the Royals and had a 6-3-1-0 record, 2.51 goals against average and .921 save percentage in 10 games. Muse recorded a 30-save shutout against Adirondack on Nov. 24. In 63 ECHL games, the Boston College graduate is 33-19-5-6 with a 2.88 goals against average and .909 save percentage.

Comrie has skated in 14 Royals games, scoring one goal and four points. He leads the team with 59 penalty minutes. A former third round selection in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft by Florida, Comrie has played 261 games in the AHL (29 G, 94 pts.). He tallied a goal and three points in ten games with Lehigh Valley this season.

The Royals host the Railers on APHILLYation Night Thurs., Dec. 28 at 7:00 p.m. Reading wears special orange jerseys to pay tribute to their proud affiliation with the Philadelphia Flyers. It's also $5 Green Zone tickets and player postgame autographs, brought to you by Rieck's Printing.

Join Reading on Sat., Dec. 30 for Hero Night. The Royals will wear Captain America jerseys and meet your favorite hero on the concourse on Sat., Dec. 30 at 7:00 p.m. Reading battles the Adirondack Thunder, who will wear Ultron Jerseys. Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite hero for a chance to win prizes

Meet Jerry "The King" Lawler on Wrestling Night Jan. 5

Meet wrestling legend Jerry "The King" Lawler at Santander Arena and watch the Royals battle the Brampton Beast on Fri., Jan. 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets to three of our biggest games for $30

Get an autographed Royals puck and come out to three of our biggest games for just $30.

- Sat., Jan. 20 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Slapshot bobblehead giveaway, THON Night, Star Wars jerseys)

- Fri., Feb. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Pink in the Rink, knit scarf giveaway)

- Sat., Mar. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Yannick Tifu number retired, Meet WWE Million Dollar Man)

- Sat., Mar. 24 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (Kelly Cup Tribute puck giveaway, Autism Awareness jerseys)

- Sat., Apr. 7 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk (FANdemonium, fan appreciation, fan's choice giveaway)

- Call 610-898-PUCK and tickets are available here.

