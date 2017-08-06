Ross Renders Riders\\" Win

News Release

FRISCO - Rehabbing Texas Ranger Tyson Ross hurled a season-best seven innings Saturday night, sending the RoughRiders to a 3-1 win over Corpus Christi before 7,684 at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

The result snapped Frisco's (17-26, 48-65) losing streak at six games.

The Hooks (20-22, 54-58) managed just four singles, with Jason Martin and Ryne Birk notching two knocks apiece.

Ross, hampered by a blister on his right index finger, limited Corpus Christi to two singles and two walks over the first six innings.

With Corpus Christi trailing 3-0 in the seventh, Martin cracked a lead-off single into center field. He then stole second and scored on Birk's base hit into right.

Ross induced a force play to end the frame. He fanned eight batters on the night, throwing 62 of 96 pitches for strikes.

Cody Palmquist worked perfect eighth and Nick Gardewine struck out the side in a 1-2-3 ninth for his fourth save.

Hooks lefty Alex Winkelman (1-6) surrendered one single through the first three frames. Frisco scored three times in the fourth. Michael O'Neil was plunked with an 0-2 pitch to loaded the bases for Andy Ibanez who hit a sac fly into center. Jose Cardona followed with a two-run double off the left-field wall.

Akeem Bostick stranded six over the final five innings.

Corpus Christi takes aim at a series victory Sunday night. Yoanys Quiala (2-3, 4.06) is slated to start for the Hooks. The Riders send Richelson Pena to the hill.

