Rookies Shine as Sweets Shut out Gresham

SS Jacob Blas (Arizona) made a number of spicy defensive plays at short, LHP Isaac Esqueda (Southern California) nailed down the win with a scoreless ninth inning, C Adam Kerner (San Diego) was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and a run scored, and Walla Walla's newest arrival, CF Garrett Mitchell (UCLA) went 3-for-4 with a leadoff home run, a double, a triple, two runs scored, four RBI and a walk.

To say the Sweets scored quickly would be an understatement.

Mitchell took the first pitch of the game - and the first pitch he ever saw in WCL action - deep over the right-field scoreboard against Gresham starter RHP Robert Reaser (Lewis & Clark). The towering shot cleared not only the digital scoreboard, but also the tree above it. The ball came down in the player's parking lot. Mitchell hit it clean out of Borleske Stadium on the fly.

In the second inning, Kerner singled with one out. After Blas singled and DH Ryan Johnston (UC-Irvine) worked a walk, Mitchell came to bat with the bases loaded. Reaser worked him to a full count before issuing ball four and forcing in the Sweets' second run.

Walla Walla padded their lead with two more in the third. A one-out double from RF Jake Suddleson (Harvard) preceded a two-run shot to left field by Kerner, his first home run of the year. After three, the Sweets led 4-0.

That was more than enough run support for starting pitcher LHP Dylan Riddle (UC-Irvine). Riddle was tremendous on Tuesday - five innings, two hits, no runs, two walks and four strikeouts. He hurled five shutout frames en route to his first win of the season.

The Sweets added to their lead with a run in the seventh inning. A single by LF J.J. Hancock (Washington State) plated - who else? - Mitchell, who had doubled with one out.

Just to be safe, Walla Walla tacked on two more in the eighth. The Gresham reliever, LHP Jeremy Polon (San Jose State), walked both Blas and Johnston with two outs. Mitchell then corked a ball to deep center which skipped over the outfielder's head and bounced against the fence. Blas and Johnston cruised home and although Mitchell was gunned out trying for the inside-the-park home run by a strong relay throw to home plate, his two-out triple widened the Sweets' advantage to 7-0.

Three Sweets relievers - RHP Cameron Deere (Brown), Johnston, and Esqueda - conspired for four shutout innings with one hit, no walks, and three strikeouts between them. Deere retired all six batters he faced in two innings and Johnston and Esqueda worked single frames after him.

Walla Walla threw its second shutout of the season, and its first since opening night when the Sweets blanked the Wenatchee AppleSox by an identical 7-0 score.

Seven runs ties a season high for Walla Walla. After struggling mightily with the bats early on, the Sweets have averaged 11 hits in their last five games, a figure they matched tonight. Tuesday was also the first multi-home run game for the team all year.

At 11-8, Walla Walla remains even with Bellingham in the loss column and creeps to within one game of the Bells overall.

Gresham falls to 9-16. They are in last place in the WCL South.

Riddle (1-0) wins. Reaser (0-2) pitched seven innings in the loss.

The Sweets and GreyWolves will tussle again tomorrow night: same time, same place. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Borleske Stadium. LHP Haydn King (San Francisco) will make his fourth start for the Sweets opposite LHP Zak Baayoun (Long Beach State).

