Rondon Hurls One-Run Gem, Cubs Win 2-1 in Series Finale

News Release

SOUTH BEND, IN - Thanks to Manuel Rondon 's spectacular performance, the South Bend Cubs beat the Cedar Rapids Kernels 2-1 to break even in the final contest of a six game home stand that started on Wednesday against the Quad Cities River Bandits.

The Cubs are now 12-13 in since the Midwest League All-Star break and sit three games out of contention for a second half playoff spot that will be determined at the conclusion of the regular season.

WHAT HAPPENED: After a leadoff walk and an immediate stolen base, Cedar Rapids' leadoff man, Aaron Whitefield made his way around the bases on a pop-up and a sacrifice fly to give the Kernels an early 1-0 lead.

Similarly, a walk by Kernels pitcher Eduardo Del Rosario helped the Cubs take the lead in the bottom of the third as Alberto Mineo 's single scored Jhonny Pereda and Luis Ayala .

With the score 2-1 in favor of the Cubs in the bottom of the fifth, Ayala was hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a balk, and moved to third on a wild pitch with one out; however, he was unable to score as the next two hitters struck out.

From there, both offense's went relatively cold as the Cubs' 2-1 lead held up through the final four innings with Chad Hockin (H, 6) and Wyatt Short (S, 10) coming in for relief in the final two and one-third innings pitched.

RONDON OVERCOMES EARLY TROUBLE: After the first inning walk, Manuel Rondon did not allow a run over the next five and two-thirds innings pitched as he threw a season-high six and two-thirds total.

In his season best, Rondon allowed one run on four hits and three walks, a stark contrast to his last start, in which he allowed three runs in three innings on seven hits against the Quad Cities River Bandits.

At the beginning of the season, the 22-year-old lefty was often overshadowed by then top-pitching prospect Dylan Cease, but with his first start since Cease was traded to the White Sox, Rondon has already started to stand out to fans as one of South Bend's lesser known players with a significant amount of potential.

He is now 10-3 this season with a 4.58 ERA in 90 and one-third innings pitched.

