Rome Braves Field Staff and Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker Scheduled to Appear

News Release

Rome, GA - Alex Anthopoulos, the new Atlanta Braves General Manager has been confirmed as a guest for the 2018 Hot Stove Gathering that will be held at the Forum River Center in downtown Rome on Monday January 29th from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Assistant General Manager Perry Minasian is also scheduled to be on hand. Anthopoulos was named the Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Atlanta Braves on November 13, 2017 after serving as Vice President of Baseball Operations for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"We are excited to again be hosting the 16th annual Rome Braves Hot Stove event at the Forum River Center," says Rome Braves General Manager Jim Bishop. "Brent Poplin and his staff at the Forum River Center have been fabulous to work with and we couldn't put on this great event each year without them. We are very appreciative of the support we receive from the Atlanta Braves staff, the Rome Braves coaching staff and the amazing Rome Braves fan base for this event. We look forward to a fun evening."

Other Scheduled guests include the Rome Braves field staff of manager Rocket Wheeler, hitting coach Bobby Moore, pitching coach Dan Meyer and new trainer Vic Scarpone. New Rome Braves General Manager Jim Bishop and Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, Atlanta Braves Assistant Director of Player Development Jonathan Schuerholz, Manager, Minor League Administration Ron Knight, Director of Scouting Brian Bridges, and former Rome Braves player Braeden Schlehuber.

The annual event benefits local charities. Fans can enjoy an "all you can eat" gourmet ballpark fare dinner including hot dogs, chili dogs, chicken tenders, and much more. There will be a question and answer opportunity, autograph session, and more. There will be a sports memorabilia silent auction from 5:30pm-7:00pm.

Tickets are available now and are $15 in advance ($20 at the door) and can be purchased at the Rome Braves ticket office and online at romebraves.com. Children's tickets are $10 in advance ($12 at the door). Season ticket holders can take advantage of getting two tickets for $25 if they purchase now. Tickets purchased the day of the event are based on availability.

Special VIP tickets can be purchased that include a cocktail reception meet and greet with the evening's special guests and gift bag. VIP tickets can be purchased for $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets are available at the State Mutual Stadium ticket office, through members of the Rome High School Baseball team, and online at RomeBraves.com.

The Rome Braves open the season on April 5th against the Hagerstown Suns at 7 p.m. at State Mutual Stadium.

