Rome 9 Charleston 2

News Release

Rome, GA - Rome and Charleston squared off in game two of a four game series Friday afternoon at State Mutual Stadium before 1,291 fans. The Braves defeated the Riverdogs 9-2 while banging out 16 hits en route to the win.

The Braves opened up the scoring in the third inning after two errors on one play plated Randy Ventura and Marcus Mooney. Later Crisitan Pache added a sacrifice fly RBI giving Rome a 3-0 early lead. The Braves added three more in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Tanner Murphy, a wild pitch allowing the second run to score, and an RBI double by Brett Cumberland making it a 6-0 game. After the Braves scored a single run in the sixth, both teams traded two runs in the eighth but Rome hung on for the 9-2 win. Ian Anderson was masterful for the Braves going five innings giving up only two hits while striking out eight. Juan Yepez went 4-5 with an RBI to help power the Braves offense.

Ian Anderson (1-0) picks up the win, his first for Rome, while Jio Orozco (0-1) is tagged with the loss for Charleston.

For information contact the Rome Braves at 706-378-5144 or log onto www.romebraves.com

