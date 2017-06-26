Rojas, Sanger Homer But Storm Avoid Sweep

News Release

San Bernardino, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino fell to the Lake Elsinore Storm 8-6 on Sunday as missed an opportunity for a rare four-game sweep. The Sixers loss was the club's first in the Cal League's second half dropping them to 3-1 and 33-41 overall.

The Sixers took a 1-0 lead in the first when Troy Montgomery singled against Storm starter Cal Quantrill (5-5) and moved to third on Matt Thaiss ' single. Montgomery finished the day with three hits; he came home on a double-play. The Storm got on the board in the fourth inning against Sixers' righty Greyfer Eregua with after two quick outs Austin Allen doubled and Edwin Moreno then homered to center for a 2-1 lead. Eregua (0-2) did held that score until the seventh when with two outs he gave up a walk, double and two-run triple to Boomer White making it 4-1. White eventually scored along with Tyler Selesky, who had walked against IE reliever Jhondaniel Medina, on Ruddy Giron 's two run double and a 6-1 lead. Eregua went 6.2 IP; his longest prior outing had been four frames.

The 66ers got two runs back in the seventh. Brendon Sanger drilled a homer off Quantrill and Cody Ramer tagged a RBI triple against reliever Jose Ruiz cutting the deficit to 6-3. The homer was Sanger's second of the series and seventh of the year. The Storm (36-38, 1-3) padded the lead in the eighth when Michael Gettys tripled and scored on Moreno's double. Javier Guerra 's single scored Moreno for an 8-3 lead.

The Sixers made noise in the ninth as Michael Barash doubled against Storm reliever Gerardo Reyes and Kyle Survance Jr. followed with a single. Jose Rojas then bombed a three-run homer off the video board in right-center cutting the deficit to 8-6 but could get no closer.

The Sixers open a series versus Lancaster on Monday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be heard and seen live on 66ers.com.

