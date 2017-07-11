Rojas Joins Shrimp on Rehab Assignment & Roster Moves

News Release

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins announced a series of transactions that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Biloxi Shuckers at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m.

Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas has had his major league rehab assignment transferred from High-A Jupiter to Jacksonville. In three games with the Hammerheads, Rojas was 2-for-8 at the plate with a run batted in. Rojas earlier this season with the Marlins played in 24 games in the big leagues where he hit .338 (22-for-65) with no homers and four runs batted in with four doubles. Rojas has been on the Marlins 60-day disabled list since May 9 with a right thumb fracture.

Rojas has played in four big league seasons, first making his major league debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014. That offseason he was traded from the Dodgers to the Marlins as part of a seven-player trade. Rojas has played in parts of the past three seasons for Miami. Rojas in his four-year major league career has hit .249 with three homers and 44 runs batted in.

Rojas previously played in the Southern League for the Carolina Mudcats (2010-11), Pensacola Blue Wahoos (2012), and Chattanooga Lookouts (2013). Rojas, 28, is a native of Los Teques, Venezuela.

Additionally, third baseman Brian Anderson has been transferred from Jacksonville's temporary inactive list to the active roster. Anderson was away from Saturday through Monday to be a part of the 2017 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which was played on Sunday afternoon at Marlins Park in Miami. Anderson played for the U.S. Team, which won 7-6 over the World Team. Anderson was 2-for-4 at the plate, hitting a double in his first at-bat, and he played the entire game, starting as the designated hitter, then finishing the game at third base.

Anderson for the Jumbo Shrimp this season has been a 2017 Southern League Midseason All-Star, hitting .254 with 14 homers and 53 RBI, and was recently named the Marlins Minor League Player of the Month for June.

In a corresponding move, infielder Rehiner Cordova has been released by the Marlins organization. Cordova played in 10 games for the Jumbo Shrimp, hitting .133 (2-for-15) with no homers and no runs batted in.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 25 active players, and a revised roster is attached.

