Rogues Release 2017 Schedule

December 21, 2016 - Great West League (GWL) - Medford Rogues News Release





Medford, Oregon - The Medford Rogues today release the upcoming 2017 season schedule. Noteable in the schedule is the addition of the two newest teams in the Great West League: Yuba City and the Lincoln Potters.

Below is the complete schedule to date, but is subject to change: Date Team Location Tuesday, May 30 Yuba City Harry & David Field, Medford, OR Wednesday, May 31 Yuba City Harry & David Field, Medford, OR Thursday, June 1 Yuba City Harry & David Field, Medford, OR Friday, June 2 Chico Heat Harry & David Field, Medford, OR Saturday, June 3 Chico Heat Harry & David Field, Medford, OR Sunday, June 4 Chico Heat Harry & David Field, Medford, OR Monday, June 5 at Yuba City Calusa Casino Stadium, Marysville, CA Tuesday, June 6 at Yuba City Calusa Casino Stadium, Marysville, CA Wednesday, June 7 at Yuba City Calusa Casino Stadium, Marysville, CA Thursday, June 8 at Yuba City Calusa Casino Stadium, Marysville, CA Friday, June 9 at Lincoln Potters McBean Stadium, Lincoln, CA Saturday, June 10 at Lincoln Potters McBean Stadium, Lincoln, CA Sunday, June 11 at Lincoln Potters McBean Stadium, Lincoln, CA Tuesday, June 13 Portland Pickles Harry & David Field, Medford, OR Wednesday, June 14 Portland Pickles Harry & David Field, Medford, OR Thursday, June 15 Portland Pickles Harry & David Field, Medford, OR Friday, June 16 Lincoln Potters Harry & David Field, Medford, OR Saturday, June 17 Lincoln Potters Harry & David Field, Medford, OR Sunday, June 18 Lincoln Potters Harry & David Field, Medford, OR Monday, June 19 at Marysville Gold Sox Calusa Casino Stadium, Marysville, CA Tuesday, June 20 at Marysville Gold Sox Calusa Casino Stadium, Marysville, CA Wednesday, June 21 at Marysville Gold Sox Calusa Casino Stadium, Marysville, CA Thursday, June 22 at Chico Heat Nettleton Stadium, Chico, CA Friday, June 23 at Chico Heat Nettleton Stadium, Chico, CA Saturday, June 24 at Chico Heat Nettleton Stadium, Chico, CA Monday, June 26 Lincoln Potters Harry & David Field, Medford, OR Tuesday, June 27 Marysville Gold Sox Harry & David Field, Medford, OR Wednesday, June 28 Marysville Gold Sox Harry & David Field, Medford, OR Thursday, June 29 Marysville Gold Sox Harry & David Field, Medford, OR Friday, June 30 Portland Pickles Harry & David Field, Medford, OR Saturday, July 1 Portland Pickles Harry & David Field, Medford, OR Sunday, July 2 Portland Pickles Harry & David Field, Medford, OR Monday, July 3 at Portland Pickles Walker Stadium, Portland, OR Tuesday, July 4 at Portland Pickles Walker Stadium, Portland, OR Wednesday, July 5 at Portland Pickles Walker Stadium, Portland, OR Friday, July 7 Lincoln Potters Harry & David Field, Medford, OR Saturday, July 8 Lincoln Potters Harry & David Field, Medford, OR

