Rogues Hold on to Win Game One

News Release

MARYSVILLE, Ca. - The Medford Rogues (26-11) defeated the Yuba City Bears (10-26) 5-3 on Sunday Night at Colusa Casino Stadium.

Clay Valenzuela-Reece (Campbellsville) didn't wait long to extend his hitting streak to 14 games; he singled to lead off the game for the Rogues. Valenzuela-Reece finished the game 4-5 with a walk.

Johnny DeLaCruz (Louisiana-Monroe) led off the second inning with a line drive single. Eric Yang (UC Santa Barbara) walked. DeLaCruz stole third, Yang took off to second on the throw. The third baseman for the Bears fired over to second, but the throw was high, which scored DeLaCruz and sent Yang to third.

Connor Lowrie (Blackhawk JC) then delivered Yang home on an RBI single. Lowrie went 4-5 with a double and an RBI.

Yang went 1-1 in this game. He walked in the second, was hit by a pitch in the third and fifth innings, and then walked and scored in the seventh. He recorded his first hit of the game in the ninth inning. Yang scored in the third, fifth, seventh, and ninth innings.

Jayden Hanna (Lane CC) returned to the lineup and went 1-2 with two walks, a stolen base, and an RBI sac fly in ninth inning.

Starting pitcher Dylan Pearce (Oregon State) earned his third win of the year. In six innings, he gave up two earned runs and struck out seven.

Connor Konishi (San Jose State) pitched a scoreless ninth inning, and earned his first save of the year.

