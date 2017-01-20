Rogers Texas-Bound as Pitcher

January 20, 2017 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes are proud to announce that the contract of first baseman Jacob Rogers has been purchased by the Texas Rangers' organization.

After playing first base for the majority of his five-year professional career, Rogers will convert into a right-handed pitcher.

Rogers was a key contributor to the Goldeyes' league-leading offence last summer. The Clearwater, Florida native hit .275 with eight home runs and 44 RBI in 82 games played. Rogers tied for fifth in the American Association with 56 walks and ranked ninth with a .407 on-base percentage.

The 27-year-old Rogers was originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs as a 40th-round pick out of Mount Olive College (Mount Olive, North Carolina) in 2012. Rogers is a lifetime .271 hitter with a .381 on-base percentage, and reached the Double-A level with the Cubs' organization in 2015.

Rogers is the second Goldeye to have his contract purchased this off-season and the 68th in franchise history.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2017 season on May 18th on the road against the expansion Cleburne Railroaders. The Goldeyes' 2017 home opener is Monday, May 29th versus the Sioux Falls Canaries at Shaw Park. Season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group outings for the 2017 season are on sale now. For more information, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Association Stories from January 20, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.