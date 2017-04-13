Rodriguez\\"s Walk-Off Single Lifts Baysox to 5-4 Win

News Release

BOWIE, Md.- Aderlin Rodriguez's walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Bowie Baysox (5-3) to a 5-4 win over the Harrisburg Senators (4-4) in the home opener on Thursday night at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie.

In the bottom of the ninth, OF Cedric Mullins extended his hitting streak to eight games with a one-out double, advanced to third on a walk and scored on Rodriguez's walk-off single.

RHP Jesus Liranzo (1-1) earned the win for the Baysox.

RHP Jimmy Cordero (0-1) was tagged with the loss for the Senators after allowing the one run on two hits while walking a pair in 0.1 IP.

With a runner at first and two outs in the ninth, Drew Ward tied things at four apiece for Harrisburg with a two-run shot off of Liranzo (1.0 IP, H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 2 K).

A pair of two-run singles from Glynn Davis and Audry Perez in a four-run seventh had given the Baysox a 4-2 lead. Austin Wynns (2-3, R) and Erick Salcedo started the inning with back-to-back singles before advancing on a passed ball and scoring on Davis' single. RHP Derek Self (0.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, BB) issued a walk to Mullins and a sac bunt moved both runners over before Perez delivered the go-ahead knock.

Harrisburg jumped out to an early 1-0 lead with a run in the first as Andrew Stevenson led off with a single and later scored on Neftali Soto's two-out RBI double.

In the top of the third, Stephen Perez led off with a double, advanced to third on a bunt single and scored on Ward's sac fly to extend the Senators' lead to 2-0.

Both runs were charged to Baysox starter John Means (n/d) who allowed the two runs on seven hits to go along with two walks and five strikeouts in 4.2 IP.

The Baysox had runners at second and third with one out in the fifth, but were unable to push across a run.

Bowie threatened once again in the home half of the sixth, but Harrisburg starter Erick Fedde got D.J. Stewart to ground to third and end the inning.

Fedde (n/d) surrendered three hits while walking one and fanning four over six shutout innings.

RHP Lucas Long (2.1 IP, 2 BB, K) and LHP Jed Bradley (1.0 IP, H, 3 K) each had a scoreless outing in relief for manager Gary Kendall's squad.

The series continues on Friday at 7:05 p.m. as RHP David Hess (0-0, 5.40) gets the ball for the Baysox against Senators RHP Mark Blackmar (0-1, 6.75).

