Rodriguez Leads Stingers to Victory in Mankato

News Release

WILLMAR, Minn. - Danny Rodriguez (Bethune Cookman) led the Stingers to an 8-2 victory Sunday evening in Mankato.

He began the scoring for the Stingers by hitting a double in the second inning and subsequently coming in on Tyler Murray's (Hawaii) RBI single.

Moments later, Murray scored on an error, giving the Stingers a 2-0 lead. They stayed ahead for the remainder of the game.

Rodriguez continued to hit, bringing in his first home run of the season in the sixth inning. His two run round-tripper opened up a 5-1 lead.

He wasn't done yet.

Two innings later, Rodriguez hit another double that drove in his college teammate from Bethune-Cookman, Nate Sterijevski.

It was his third RBI of the game.

On the mound, Jake Rothwell (Daytona State) went five and two-thirds innings in his fourth start of the year. He gave up four hits and only one run before exiting in line for the victory.

Seven of the nine starters for the Stingers had a hit in the game, and five of them had an RBI.

With the victory, the Stingers snap a three game skid and move to 10-9 on the season. They are now 2-1 against the MoonDogs.

The Stingers travel to Rochester to face the Honkers each of the next two evenings. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and you can listen live for free at WillmarStingers.com.

The 2017 Stingers season is presented by Marcus Construction. For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.


