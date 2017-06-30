Rodriguez Allows Six Runs in Portlands\\" 9-5 Loss to the \\"Cats

News Release

Rodriguez works three innings in 9-5 loss to New Hampshire

Rafael Devers 2-for-4, 2 RBI and 2 doubles

Portland, Maine - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (32-46) finally got their offense going and beat the Sea Dogs (35-39) 9-5 in the series finale on Thursday night at Hadlock Field. Portland still won the series three games to one.

Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1) started the game for Portland in a rehab appearance and allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits with no walks and three strikeouts. Rodriguez threw 46 of 69 pitches for strikes.

New Hampshire led the game wire-to-wire. Jonathan Davis took the second pitch he saw from Rodriguez and sent it over the wall in left-center field for his sixth homer of the season. The Fisher Cats added another run on an RBI single by Lopes later in the first, then scored four more times on four hits in the second inning to extend their lead to 6-1.

Jon Harris (3-8) kept the Sea Dogs' offense at Bay for a season-high tying seven innings. The righty allowed just two runs (one earned) on five hits and fanned five.

Rafael Devers and Mike Olt hit back-to-back two-out doubles in the bottom of the first to plate the first Sea Dogs run. In the seventh, Cole Sturgeon grounded into a 3-6-1 double play and Jeremy Barfield scored for the second Portland run.

Portland rallied back in the ninth. Barfield led off with a solo homer off of Dusty Isaacs - his sixth of the season - to cut the deficit to 9-3. After the Sea Dogs loaded the bases, Devers doubled off Tim Mayza to score two and make it a 9-5. Andrew Case (S, 3) entered the game with two on and two out and got Mike Olt to fly out to end the ballgame.

All nine in the Fisher Cats' lineup had at least one hit, combining for 15 in the game. Andrew Guillotte finished 3-for-5, Ryan McBroom had a double and solo homer, Davis had two hits and scored three runs, and Tim Lopes had four RBIs - a single-game high for a Fisher Cat this season.

The Sea Dogs open up a four-game series on Friday night in Hartford against the Yard Goats (Rockies affiliate) . RHP Teddy Stankiewicz (2-3, 4.42) makes his 14th start of the year for Portland. LHP Jack Wynkoop (5-6, 5.24) is on the hill for Hartford.

Listen live on the U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network beginning at 6:50 PM and watch on MiLB.TV starting at 7:00 PM.

