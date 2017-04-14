Rocks Win, Hernandez Continues to Surge

News Release

Wilmington, DE- The Wilmington Blue Rocks (3-5) offense scored early and held on to a 4-3 win in the second game of the series against the Potomac Nationals (5-3) Friday night at Pfitzner Stadium. Seven different Blue Rocks collected a hit. Elier Hernadez paced the offense with a pair of hits, including a two-run home run that helped push the Blue Rocks to the victory.

For the second straight night, the Blue Rocks dented the scoreboard first. D.J. Burt and Elier Hernandez singled with one out before Chase Vallot lofted a sacrifice fly to center field to score Burt to give the Blue Rocks a 1-0 lead. The Rocks were at it again in the third inning. Hernandez continued his torrid road trip, belting a two-run home run to pad Wilmington's lead, 3-0.

In the sixth, the Blue Rocks flexed their muscle. With two outs, Vallot doubled to left field before Roman Collins took his place with a double of his own to put the Blue Rocks up 4-0. In the bottom half of the frame, Potomac finally was able to get to Wilmington's starter Emilio Ogando. Taylor Gushue hit a two-run home run with two outs to cut the Wilmington lead in half, 4-2. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Gushue brought Potomac within one with a RBI single to make it a 4-3 ballgame.

Blue Rocks starter Ogando held the Potomac offense in check for six innings and allowed two runs on four hits and struck out six to earn his first victory of the season. The combination of RHP Jared Ruxer, Richard Lovelady, and Andres Machado bridged the final three innings, holding the Nationals to one run while Machado recorded his first save of the season.

The Blue Rocks continue their series against Potomac on Saturday, April 15 at Pfitzner Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. The Blue Rocks call upon RHP A.J. Puckett (0-1, 1.80 ERA) to the hill while Potomac answers with RHP Joan Baez (0-0, 6.23 ERA). Fans can listen to the game as Matt Janus will have the call on 89.7 WGLS-FM.

Pebbles of Knowledge

Hernandez continues to surge at the plate to begin the road trip. He belted his first home run in 59 games with his last coming on July 15 of last season. In his last two games, Hernandez is 6-for-12 in his last three games with a home run and five RBI. Hernandez started the season 1-for-22 with eight strikeouts.

The Blue Rocks have used the long ball to help produce their runs. With Hernadez' home run in the win, the Rocks have launched four home runs in their first five games against the P-Nats. The Blue Rocks are 2-3 during that span with their last win against Potomac coming on Opening Day on April 7.

Ogando earned his first-career win in Class-A Advanced with six strong innings of work. The starting staff has been nearly as good as the bullpen. With Ogando's start, the starting staff has yielded a 4.02 ERA and has racked up 41 strikeouts and has walked just 14 walks.

Vallot drove in his first run in Class-A Advanced which put the Blue Rocks in the lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly. He entered the season rated as the seventh-best prospect, spent the season with Low-A Lexington Legends. In 2016, he drove in 44 RBI, which was fourth-most on the team.

THEY SAID IT: Jamie Quirk

"Ogando came out and was a totally different guy then we saw his last start. He was probably nervous his first game. They got on base and they started running on him and I think that got him disoriented. Today, he kept them off base and obviously they can't run. He did a great job and settled in. Totally different guy he was than last start. He threw a lot of strikes tonight and was great."

"It's big when you're on the road and you score in the first inning. Two innings later we get the home run from Elier (Hernandez) and that was big. After that, the offense kind of deserted us a little bit, but we held the lead. (Jared) Ruxer did a great job. He hasn't pitched in four days and came in and faced three right-handers and looked very good. (Richard) Lovelady got in a little jam but didn't crack and gave up the one run. Machado was very good in the ninth inning with a very good breaking ball tonight."

On Lovelady: "That's the learning process. He didn't have his best stuff and he didn't crack. They manufactured a run and he settled down and got the last left-hander out and turned it over to Machado. That's a big thing when you can stay away from the crooked numbers."

On Vallot's night: "He looked much better tonight. He's starting to settle in. I thought he caught a very good game tonight and it takes time. I think he was a little anxious to begin the season, but I thought offensively and defensively this was hit best game."

"There's a lot of demands as a catcher. We ask him to do a lot, everyone asks them to do a lot. You go up another level and try to handle a pitching staff, which is a very good pitching staff, and he's settling in. Then you add the hitting part of it and it's a tough go for a 20-year-old kid trying to figure it out offensively and defensively but, he did a good job."

