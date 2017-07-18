Rocks Use Strong Start for Win

News Release

Wilmington, DE - A good start by both the offense and starting pitcher Andres Machado aided the Wilmington Blue Rocks (53-42/14-11) in a 6-4 win over the Potomac Nationals (40-52/7-16) Monday night at Frawley Stadium. The Rocks used a four-run opening inning while Machado twirled six-plus innings of work to earn the victory. Nate Esposito paced the offense with three hits and also drove in a run . With the win, the Blue Rocks improve to a season-best 11 games over .500 and move within one game of first place in the Northern Division.

The Blue Rocks opened up the game with a four-run explosion and sent nine men to the plate. Chris DeVito got the Rocks on the board first on a fielder's choice before Wander Franco and Nate Esposito singled home a run each to make it 3-0. Roman Collins capped the scoring, driving in a run on a fielder's choice to round out the four-run barrage.

Machado cruised through four innings of work before the P-Nats cut the deficit in half in the fifth inning. Rhett Wiseman tripled home a run and Edwin Lora drove in the second run of the inning with a ground out to make it a 4-2 game. Wilmington quickly got the two runs back in their half of the inning. Brandon Downes smashed a leadoff triple and scored on a DeVito RBI groundout to make it a 5-3 contest. Franco followed a batter later and launched his third homer of the season to put the Blue Crew up 6-3.

Potomac tried to rally back in the seventh inning. With two outs, Potomac strung together three straight hits, including a RBI single from Wiseman and run-scoring double by Lora to make it a two-run lead for Wilmington, 6-4.

Machado picked up his sixth win of the season and worked 6.2 innings, allowed four earned runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out seven. Lefty Matt Tenuta finished off the final 2.1 innings, earned the save, and continued the impressive scoreless innings streak for the Blue Rocks' bullpen which now stands at 29 straight shutout innings.

Offensively, six different Blue Rocks picked up a hit while Espostio paced the Blue Rocks offense with three hits and drove in a run.

The Blue Rocks conclude their week-long homestand on Tuesday, July 18 with their season finale against the Nationals. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with RHP Scott Blewett (5-6, 3.97 ERA) making the start for the Blue Rocks while RHP Luis Reyes (5-10, 4.66 ERA) starts for the P-Nats. Fans can listen to the action with Matt Janus and Cory Nidoh

