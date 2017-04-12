Rocks Rally to End Three-Game Skid

News Release

Wilmington, DE- On a night where each team committed four defensive miscues, it was the opportunistic Wilmington Blue Rocks out-lasting the Carolina Mudcats, 3-2, on Tuesday at Frawley Stadium. The Rocks rallied back from a two-run deficit by scoring once in the sixth and then two times in the seventh despite not registering a hit in the decisive frame. The victory ended the Blue Crew's three-game skid.

Wilmington's comeback started with a two-out RBI single by Wander Franco in the sixth. It continued thanks to some significant help from Carolina's Luis Aviles an inning later. With one down in the frame the shortstop booted Elier Hernandez's grounder. Still, the Mudcats seemed poised to escape the frame unscathed after Travis Maezes whiffed. But back-to-back walks issued by Connor Harber (0-1) loaded the bases before Aviles struck again.

He misplayed Roman Collins' sharp grounder, which was hit right at him. Then Aviles compounded matters by throwing wildly to first. The ball ended up in the Wilmington dugout, leaving Aviles with two errors on one play and the Rocks with two runs to go ahead, 3-2.

The game started out just as roughly for the Rocks on defense. After starting pitchers Cristian Castillo and Jordan Yamamoto exchanged goose eggs over the first four frames, the Mudcats finally broke the stalemate in the fifth. Max McDowell worked a one-out walk, then stole second and came all the way around to score on a pair of errors. Chase Vallot's throw sailed into the outfield and Hernandez misplayed the ball as he tried to retrieve it.

The Mudcats added an insurance tally in the top of the sixth against reliever Luis Rico courtesy of an RBI single by Lucas Erceg. But that would be the only tally yielded by the Rocks bullpen over four sterling frames of work. Andres Machado (1-0) tossed two scoreless innings to pick up his first win and Yunior Marte worked around a walk and hit batter in the ninth to nail down his first Advanced-A save.

The Rocks and Mudcats wrap up their three-game series with a special midweek, midday game on Wednesday at 10:35 a.m. The Rocks will send left-hander Foster Griffin (1-0, 1.80) to the mound against Carolina righty Corbin Burnes (0-0, 0.00).

PEBBLES OF KNOWLEDGE:

The Blue Rocks bullpen was spectacular yet again on Tuesday. The trio of Luis Rico, Andres Machado and Yunior Marte whiffed six and yielded just a single score in four fine frames of work, picking up a win and a save in the process. Over the first five games of the season, Wilmington's relief corps has allowed just four earned runs in 24 innings of work. Using eight different bullpen arms, the collective unit has struck out 35 batters and have yielded only six bases on balls. The Rocks pitching staff as a whole has fanned 61 batters over the first five contests.

After a slow start to his season D.J. Burt came alive offensively on Tuesday. The 21-year-old Raleigh, NC native went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk in the Rocks' come-from-behind win. Burt had just one hit in his first 16 at-bats entering the night. The second baseman has managed to draw four free passes and has scored three runs over the team's first five games. He batted .259 with four homers, 59 RBI and 74 runs scored last season with Low-A Lexington.

The Blue Rocks were forced to shift to Plan B on Tuesday when outfielder Brandon Downes departed the game mid-at-bat in the fourth inning with an apparent injured hand. Downes was replaced by Travis Maezes, who flied out to center field. It was the Rocks' first pinch hitter of the season. The Ann Arbor, MI native finished the night 0-for-2, but scored a pivotal run. The injury also changed the Rocks defensive alignment, as Maezes played first base and Roman Collins switched from the infield to right field. Downes will be evaluated on Wednesday.

The fifth frame on Tuesday was one Wilmington will want to forget. The Rocks committed three errors in the inning, including two on one play that led directly to an unearned run. Entering the night the Blue Crew had not committed more than two defensive miscues in an entire game in 2017. They were guilty of four during Tuesday's win. Overall, Wilmington ranks last in the ten-team Carolina League with 11 errors. The Rocks have also managed to cut down just three of 13 stolen base attempts against them on the young year.

The Rocks have still not managed to score first in a game yet this season, despite winning two of their first five contests. Last year the Rocks were a dreadful 17-63 when the opponent got on the scoreboard first. Wilmington also won despite going just 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position. The Rocks are now just 5-for-their-last-37 with men at second and/or third base and are hitting only .151 in 2017 with runners in scoring position.

THEY SAID IT : Jamie Quirk

"We pitched very well. Castillo was very good and he did a great job. I though Rico did good. He gave up the hit, a run and struck out three. He got behind a couple of hitters and wasn't as sharp as his first outing. I would've liked him to gone more, but he had too many pitches for one inning. Machado and Marte also did well. It was the first time Marte was ever in that situation; he was amped up a little bit and kept his composure. He put himself in a little bit of a hole but made pitches at the end against (Trent) Clark to end the game. It was a good learning experience for Marte. He's never pitched in the ninth before but with the stuff he has, he'll be seeing it more."

"Offensively we have to get it together. We missed a lot of opportunities. We have to execute better on offense. They gave us a break and we'll take it and move on from there."

"It was huge. Strikeouts do us no good. You have to put the ball in play and force the defense to make a play. We have to put pressure on the defense. Roman (Collins) actually hit the ball hard to the shortstop and he bobbled it, rushed his throw and gave us two runs which was the ballgame. If he doesn't put the ball in play that doesn't happen. Take what the defense gives you, put the ball in play and good things will happen."

"I told Burt before the game to just play baseball. He's an athlete and had a good game. Hit the ball very hard all four times tonight. Guys start pressing and look at their batting average and try to get two hits before they get one. It's early and we'll be fine."

"He (Downes) felt a pop in his wrist during the swing. He's going to get x-rays in the morning and hopefully it's nothing too serious. I'm not a doctor and we'll wait and see and hope for the best."

"Winning is always good. We have the 10:30 game and it's going to be an adjustment but the game comes at you every day. We'll enjoy this one for a little bit but be back here at 9 A.M. to play the next one."

