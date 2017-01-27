Rockies Unveil Tourists 2017 Coaching Staff

ASHEVILLE--The Colorado Rockies have announced the Asheville Tourists field staff for 2017. Manager Warren Schaeffer and Development Supervisor Marv Foley will return for another season to headline the coaching staff. Joining Schaeffer and Foley are newcomers Norberto Martin (Hitting Coach) and Ryan Kibler (Pitching Coach). Last year's Hitting Coach Mike Devereaux joins the Boise coaching staff while last year's Pitching Coach Mark Brewer will serve in the same role with Triple-A Albuquerque.

Schaeffer compiled an impressive run in his inaugural season as a Manager leading the Tourists to a 72-67 regular season record which earned a South Atlantic League playoff berth and eventual league runner-up finish. In 2016, Asheville's 66-72 record moved the Vandergrift, PA native into 14th place on the all-time Tourists managerial wins list. Prior to his current position, Warren spent two years as a hitting coach in the Rockies' organization; both with the Tri-City Dust Devils. Originally drafted by the Rockies in the 38th round of the 2007 MLB draft out of Virginia Tech University, Schaeffer played in the Rockies minor league system from 2007-2012, including a 92-game stint with the Tourists in 2008.

"We are pleased to welcome back Warren, his wife Callie, and their two children, Beauman and Emerson," said Asheville Tourists president Brian DeWine. "Warren's connection with our fans and the Asheville community is at an all-time high. We are excited to see that continue to grow in 2017."

Norberto Martin begins in his first season with the Rockies organization as Asheville's hitting coach. Prior to the Rockies he served as the hitting coach for Rookie Level Helena Brewers (2004, 2007-08). In 2006, he became a Grand Slam USA hitting and fielding instructor. Norberto was previously an instructor at the Academy of Pro-Players in Garfield, N.J. (2002-03). Martin and his wife, Judith, have two daughters, Nicolle and Michelle and son, Norberto Martin Jr.

Ryan Kibler makes the transition to Asheville after serving as the pitching coach in Rookie Level Grand Junction for the past five seasons. Kibler originally joined the Grand Junction Rockies in 2012 and guided the Rockies to the fewest walks in the Pioneer League in 2014 (199) becoming the first staff since 2009 to walk less than 200 batters. Kibler, 35, was drafted by Colorado in the second round of the 1999 First-Year Player Draft and spent his entire four-year playing career in the Rockies organization. The right-handed pitcher had a career Minor League record of 37-30 with a 3.64 ERA in 95 games from Rookie Level to Double-A.

The Asheville Tourists open the 2017 season at McCormick Field on April 13 against Greenville at 7:05pm. Season ticket packages are currently available at the McCormick Field ServPro Box Office. For more information, contact the Tourists front office at (828) 258-0428.

