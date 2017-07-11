Rockies Hit the Road with Win

News Release

Alex Golden finished with three hits, a home run, and two RBI in the Grand Junction Rockies 8-5 win over the Ogden Raptors Monday night at Suplizio Field.

Golden's home run was his fourth of the year, and the second of the three-game series against the Raptors, which turned into the Rockies first series win of the season.

Grand Junction scored four runs in the first in a rally that was started by Shael Mendoza 's leadoff double. After Ryan Vilade walked with one out, Chad Spanberger singled home Mendoza to put the Rockies on the board. Golden followed and singled home Vilade, and with the help of an error on Raptors centerfielder Romer Cuadrado, Spanberger followed him home to make it 3-0. Todd Czinege singled home Golden to cap the inning.

Ogden scored three runs in the second to get within a run, but that's as close as they'd get. The Rockies scored a pair in the fourth, and after Ogden got one of those back in the fifth, Golden led off the bottom of the inning with a home run.

The Rockies scored another run in the inning, and after the Raptors scored a run in the seventh to get back within three runs, Michael Agis got the final two outs of that inning, and struck out two in a 1-2-3 eighth inning, earning the first win of his professional career.

