RockHounds Swept in Twinbill by Corpus Christi

Last time they came to Security Bank Ballpark, the Corpus Christi Hooks were swept by the RockHounds in a four-game series. After taking both ends of Friday's doubleheader - 6-2 and 4-3 - the Hooks are a win away from a four-game sweep of their own at Rocky Town.

The Hooks used three home runs in a 6-2 win in the opener, with Jack Mayfield's three-run drive in the top of the first and solo shots from J.D. Davis (his Texas League-leading 17th) and Kyle Tucker in the fourth and sixth, respectively, accounting for five of the club's six runs.

The Hooks had 10 hits in the game and the 'Hounds had eight, but Corpus (using the long ball) took much better advantage of scoring opportunities. The RockHounds had two on with one out in the second; the bases loaded with one out in the fourth and the bases full again (this time with no outs) in the fifth. Out of those chances, the club scored just twice (on a sacrifice fly from Richie Martin in the second and on a double play ball in the fifth), grounding into double plays in both the fourth and fifth.

An unearned run gave the Hooks a first-inning lead in the nightcap, but starter Joel Seddon allowed only the unearned run through five innings and Kenny Wilson 's two-run home run in the fourth gave the RockHounds a 2-1 lead.

Corpus Christi then rallied in the sixth against Lou Trivino, who had not allowed a run in 16 of his 21 appearances and had given up more than a single run only once. The Hooks scored three times in the sixth, taking a 4-3 lead, and held off a 'Hounds rally in the home half of the inning to complete the double-header sweep.

Entering this series, Trent Woodward was 3-for-20 against the RockHounds in 2017. Playing in two of the three games in the current set, he is 4-for-7, with three doubles and three RBI, including the game-winning, two-run, two-bagger in the sixth inning of game two on Friday.

Quick Notes:

The Hooks, who snapped a five-game losing streak with Thursday's win, have now won five straight in the season series after the RockHounds took eight of the first ten. Both clubs are 33-34 with three games remaining in the first half of the Texas League season.

Shortstop Richie Martin was activated from the disabled list and returned to the lineup in game one of the doubleheader. He had been sidelined since May 30 after being hit by a pitch in the batting helmet and sustaining a broken nose. He returned to the A's Arizona facility, where he underwent surgery and subsequent rehabilitation. In his return, the A's prospect (Martin is rated Oakland's #9 prospect by Baseball America and #9 by MLB.com) went 1-for-1 with a sac fly, a single and ironically a hit by pitch.

Yairo Munoz had hits in both games, extending his hitting streak to 10 games (13-for-40, .325). Since May 16, Munoz is hitting .350 (42-for-120) with 19 extra-base hits (11 doubles, three triples and five home runs) and 23 RBI over 29 games.

J.P. Sportman also had hits in both ends of the doubleheader (3-for-6, double, RBI) and has now hit seven straight games (11-for-23, .478). His RBI in the second game was his 40th of the year, making him one of just nine Texas League hitters with 40 on the year.

Kenny Wilson went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and a walk in the double-dip. Wilson has hit in straight games (8-15 with two HR, four RBI and three walks) He has also reached base in 11 of his last 18 trips to the plate for a .611 on-base percentage.

Next Game:

The RockHounds and Corpus Christi Hooks conclude their four-game series and the 'Hounds wrap up their homestand on Saturday evening at Security Bank Ballpark. First pitch is at 7:00 p.m. with fireworks following the game.

Alex Winkelman (LH, 0-1, 5.19) will make his fifth appearance (fourth start) for the Hooks since being called up from the Buies Creek Astros of the Class-A Advanced Carolina League (2-0, 1.39 in eight games). The 23-year-old Missouri native from Crystal City, MO was selected by the Houston Astros in the 21st round of the 2015 draft out of Southeast Missouri State University (Cape Girardeau, MO).

Ben Bracewell (RH, 2-1, 5.51) will start the homestand finale for the RockHounds, making his 15th appearance (eighth start) for the RockHounds. His last outing was also a spot start, in game two of Tuesday's doubleheader versus Frisco (ND, 5-3 loss, 4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R / 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 K). He is 1-0, 6.30 in three appearances (two starts) versus Corpus Christi in 2017.


