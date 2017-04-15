RockHounds Four-Hit by Tulsa in 3-0 Shutout Loss

News Release

Thursday night (in the rain), Tulsa took an early 3-0 lead, but the RockHounds stormed back (pun intended) for a 7-5 win.

On Friday, the Drillers again took an early 3-0 advantage, this time under blue skies, with a three-run second inning. Unlike the series opener, however, Drillers pitching made the lead stand up as Tulsa blanked the 'Hounds, 3-0, to even the three-game series at one game apiece.

Paul Hoenecke led off the second with a solo home run to right field off RockHounds starter Kyle Friedrichs . Johan Mieses then sent a 2-0 pitch to deep center with J.P. Sportman making a tremendous diving catch to take extra bases away from Mieses. Viosergy Rosa misplayed Matt Beaty's ground ball to first base and the error proved costly as, one out later, Tim Locastro homered to left field (both runs unearned) for a 3-0 Tulsa lead.

Starter Tim Shibuya went the first five innings, combining with Edward Paredes, Ralston Cash and Joe Broussard on a four-hit shutout. Broussard, who earned his second save, has been flawless in four appearances, facing just 15 batters in 5 1/3 innings (one under the minimum) without allowing a run, hit or walk. He struck out two of the three batters he faced on Friday in the ninth.

There were only nine hits in the game (five for the Drillers and four the RockHounds) with one error on each team, but two of Tulsa's hits left the yard, and the 'Hounds error proved costly while the Drillers miscue did no damage.

Quick Notes

Joe Bennie, who was 2-for-16 entering Friday's game, had two of the 'Hounds' four hits. Both were sharp, opposite field singles. Ben Bracewell went four scoreless innings in his second appearance of the season. The right-hander, who was outstanding (a 2.14 ERA) for last season's championship club, has allowed one earned run on five hits in seven innings (1.29 ERA) with four walks and five strikeouts thus far this season. The RockHounds' outfield defense was outstanding, with Brett Vertigan adding a leaping grab at the warning track in left field to a pair of Sportman "web gems" in center. The division-leading San Antonio Missions (6-2, the league's best record) defeated Northwest Arkansas, 2-0 at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio, losing their bid for a perfect game with one out in the ninth ... on an infield single. Saturday's Tulsa starter is veteran lefty Colt Hynes. The 31-year-old allowed 11 hits in five innings at Frisco on April 9, but gave up only two runs and earned the win. The RockHounds will counter with the tandem of right-hander Corey Walter (1-0, 1.29) and lefty Brandon Mann (1-0, 0.00). As the club begins the third time through the (four) sets of tandem starters, Walter and Mann have been the most effective duo (combined 2-0, 0.60, allowing one run in 15 innings). Next at home: Following their first road trip of the season, the RockHounds return for a four-game homestand (Thursday, April 20 - Sunday, April 23) at Security Bank Ballpark, hosting the San Antonio Missions (Padres affiliate). The series, which marks the beginning of division play, includes a "Thirsty Thursday," Schedule Pen Giveaway (Friday) and T-Shirt Night (Saturday) before concluding the series with a Sunday (Family Day) matinee. Start times are 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

