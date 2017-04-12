RockHounds\\" Bats Silenced in 2-1 Loss to Springfield

News Release

Over seven innings on Tuesday night, Springfield starter Jack Flaherty allowed the RockHounds just one run on four hits, retiring the side in order in five of those seven frames as the 'Hounds fell 2-1 at Security Bank Ballpark. The 'Hounds, however, can take solace in the fact that they scored one more run against Flaherty than his previous two opponents - - the Frisco RoughRiders and the St. Louis Cardinals ... combined. Before tossing 6 2/3 scoreless innings at Frisco in the Texas League season opener on April 6, the Cardinals' # 11 prospect shut out the big league parent club over four innings in an exhibition match-up at Hammons Field in Springfield.

In Tuesday's "rubber match" of the three-game series at Security Bank Ballpark, the RockHounds got some tremendous pitching of their own with, ironically, the game-winning run scoring on a wild pitch.

After threatening with leadoff singles in each of the first three innings (with two base runners on two of the three), Springfield broke a scoreless tie in the fourth. Blake Drake's one-out single was followed by Gabriel Lino's RBI triple into the deepest part of the right-center field power alley. Lino scored moments later on a wild pitch from RockHounds starter Grant Holmes .

Flaherty retired the first 11 batters he faced before J.P. Sportman singled to right with one out in the home half of the fourth. On a 1-1 pitch, with Sportman running, Max Schrock singled through the hole on the right side, putting runners at first and third and Tyler Marincov 's sacrifice fly then scored Sportman. Joe Bennie singled to left, with Schrock called out at the plate on a very close play in which he appeared to have avoided the tag of the catcher Lino. Manager Fran Riordan argued the pivotal call, at length, to no avail.

From there, the outstanding pitching from both clubs dominated with the 2-1 score standing up the rest of the way. Kevin Herget allowed a leadoff single to B.J. Boyd in the ninth, but retired the next three batters to complete a two-inning save.

With the win, Springfield captured the series and finished their season-opening road trip with a 4-2 mark. The RockHounds, after taking two of three from Tulsa, are 3-3 through the first six games (and first homestand) of the season.

Quick Notes

In his first two appearances of the season, James Naile has pitched eight shutout innings. Going back to his brilliant start in the decisive fourth game of the 2016 Texas League Championship Series (no runs on two hits over six innings), Naile has tossed 14 consecutive scoreless innings in his last three outings, all at Security Bank Ballpark.

Wednesday is a league-wide travel and off day with play resuming Thursday with the RockHounds opening a six-game road trip and facing the same two clubs that they hosted to open the season, the Tulsa Drillers and Springfield Cardinals. The road swing opens at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, with first pitch for all three games of the series set for 7:05 p.m.

Following their first road trip of the season, return home for a four-game homestand on Thursday, April 20 at Security Bank Ballpark.The series is also the start of division play, with the 'Hounds hosting the San Antonio Missions.

