Rockford Seeks to Right the Ship against Monsters

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs welcome the Cleveland Monsters to the BMO Harris Bank Center for a divisional showdown on Tuesday night.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. and fans can tune in to all the action on Cozi TV 23.3 or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup at 6:30 p.m. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at sportsfanradio1330.com or watch live at AHLlive.com (subscription required).

Matchup: The IceHogs (25-20-3-3, 6th Central) take the ice tonight having dropped five of the last six games with a 1-4-1-0 record in that time. However, the Hogs have enjoyed success on their home ice throughout 2017-18, and enter Tuesday with a 4-1-1-1 clip at home since Jan. 6.

Defenseman Adam Clendening currently boasts a season-high five-game point streak and leads Rockford with 13 points (2g, 11a) in 13 games since making his team season debut on Jan. 12. Clendening is now just three points shy of tying the franchise's all-time scoring record for team defenseman, trailing only Brian Connelly's 134 career points with the Hogs.

Tyler Sikura potted a goal in the IceHogs' most recent game on Saturday at Iowa, giving the forward goals in three of his last five games. The rookie winger now also leads the team and ranks third overall in the AHL in goals with 12 tallies over his last 21 games.

In net, goaltender J.F. Berube will likely make his second start since returning from injury on Feb. 10. Berube turned away 27 of 29 shots against Iowa on Saturday and now boasts a 2.40 GAA on the season.

Cleveland (15-25-4-3, 7th Central Division) travels to Rockford with just three wins in its last 10 contests. The Monsters are led in scoring against the IceHogs by the Broadburst brothers, who have combined for 13 points through the first six games of the series. Alex Broadhurst paces all Cleveland skaters with eight points (3g, 5a) against Rockford, while Terry Broadhurst ranks second with five points (2g, 3a) in five appearances.

Between the pipes, Matiss Kivlenieks is 8-13-2-0 with a 3.07 GAA for the Monsters this year. He enters Tuesday having won each of his last two starts.

Next Home Game: Saturday, Feb. 17 vs. Cleveland Monsters (6 p.m.)

Rockford completes the back end of a two-game set against Cleveland with a 6 p.m. tilt on Saturday. The contest is the second of three "Our Town, Our Team" bobblehead giveaways, with the first 2,500 fans receiving a free bobblehead of Toronto Raptors guard, Fred VanVleet (presented by Rock Valley Culligan).

