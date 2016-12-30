Rockford Recalls Carlsson from Fuel Amid Roster Moves

December 30, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Friday morning that they have recalled Indy defensemen Jonathan Carlsson. Carlsson, 28, has appeared in 28 contests with the Fuel, notching one goal and 10 assists. Carlsson made his 2016-17 season debut with Rockford on Nov. 30 in a shootout loss to Manitoba. Last season the defensemen split time between the ECHL's Evansville IceMen and the IceHogs, tallying nine points (2g, 7a) in 25 games with Rockford.

The Fuel will acquire forward Brock Montgomery in exchange for future considerations with the Orlando Solar Bears. Montgomery, 24, has seen action in 12 games with Orlando, contributing two goals and four assists. Last season the forward accumulated 13 points (5g, 8a) in 40 games with the Fort Wayne Komets. During the 2013-14 season, Montgomery appeared in six AHL games with the Texas Stars.

Next Home Game: Friday, December 30 vs. Cincinnati Cyclones - 7:35 p.m.

