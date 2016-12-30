Rockford Recalls Carlsson from Fuel Amid Roster Moves
December 30, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Friday morning that they have recalled Indy defensemen Jonathan Carlsson. Carlsson, 28, has appeared in 28 contests with the Fuel, notching one goal and 10 assists. Carlsson made his 2016-17 season debut with Rockford on Nov. 30 in a shootout loss to Manitoba. Last season the defensemen split time between the ECHL's Evansville IceMen and the IceHogs, tallying nine points (2g, 7a) in 25 games with Rockford.
The Fuel will acquire forward Brock Montgomery in exchange for future considerations with the Orlando Solar Bears. Montgomery, 24, has seen action in 12 games with Orlando, contributing two goals and four assists. Last season the forward accumulated 13 points (5g, 8a) in 40 games with the Fort Wayne Komets. During the 2013-14 season, Montgomery appeared in six AHL games with the Texas Stars.
Next Home Game: Friday, December 30 vs. Cincinnati Cyclones - 7:35 p.m. Single-game tickets are now available for the third season of Fuel hockey in Indianapolis at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office or at all Ticketmaster locations. Ticket Plans of all sizes are also available, from Full-Season Plans to six and three-game packages, in addition to Group Ticket options. Learn more by visiting IndyFuelHockey.com or calling 317-925-FUEL. Stay up to date throughout the offseason by following the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and don't forget to 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from December 30, 2016
- Jackals Rebound to Beat Admirals 7-4 - Elmira Jackals
- Elmira Cashes in Seven Times to Blast Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers Battle Back Twice, But Fall Short in Reading - Wheeling Nailers
- Brampton Beast's Zach Fucale Dominates for Canada on Way to Finals - Brampton Beast
- Oilers Receive Two from Manitoba - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - December 30 - ECHL
- Admirals Release Brittain and Bradley - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Announces Several Transactions - Wichita Thunder
- Rush See Flurry of Transactions - Rapid City Rush
- Rockford Recalls Carlsson from Fuel Amid Roster Moves - Indy Fuel
- Solar Bears Trade Montgomery to Fuel - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Clip Clones 4-3 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Thunder Announce Fan Fest Details - Adirondack Thunder
- Nailers at Royals Game Day Snap Shot, December 30 - Wheeling Nailers
- Cyclones Game Notes: Vs. Indy - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder UP OKC Thunder Night Details Announced - Wichita Thunder
- Mavericks Game Preview - December 30 at Quad City - Missouri Mavericks
- Ward Signs Pto With Albany - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day Storylines- at Rapid City - Idaho Steelheads
- Mallards Welcome Back Baker - Quad City Mallards
- Mallards Welcome Back Baker - Quad City Mallards
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- GAME NOTES: Reading Royals V Wheeling Nailers (Friday, ) - Reading Royals
- Game Day Preview Allen at Wichita - Allen Americans
- Final Home Game of 2016 Pits Jackals and Admirals - Elmira Jackals
- Game Tonight at 7:05PM at the BOK Center - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.