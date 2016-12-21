Rockford Reassigns Hildebrand to Indy

December 21, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Wednesday afternoon that they have reassigned goaltender Jake Hildebrand to the ECHL's Indy Fuel. The two-time CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week appeared in three games with the IceHogs, posting a 0-1-1-0 record, 4.55 goals against average and .868 save percentage. In his first AHL start on Dec. 7 against San Antonio, Hildebrand tallied 36 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Rampage.

Hildebrand, 23, compiled a 7-4-1-1 record along with a 2.89 goals against average and a .912 save percentage with the Fuel. He recorded his first professional shutout with a 37-save performance in Alaska on Nov. 12. The product of Michigan State University made his professional debut last spring with the Allen Americans, posting a 5-1-0-0 record, 2.31 goals against average and .925 save percentage in six appearances. Hildebrand saw action in eight playoff games in 2016, including a 3-2 record en route to the Americans' second straight Kelly Cup championship. With the Spartans, Hildebrand became the first player to be named Team MVP in each of his four years at school, in addition to earning NCAA First Team All American, Big Ten Player and Goaltender of the Year honors in 2014-15.

Defensemen Keevin Cutting, 24, saw action in seven games with Indy, posting a -3 +/- rating. Cutting will join former teammate Tyler Currier in Wheeling to fulfill Indy's obligations of the trade that brought forward Josh Shalla to Indy on December 17.

Next Home Game: Thursday, December 22 vs. Brampton Beast - 7:35 p.m. Get ready to turn back the clock and take a stroll through the eras at our version of Throwback Thursday. Each period represents a different decade (70s through the 90s), paying homage to your favorite music and games. Fans are invited to join in the fun and prizes will be given to the grooviest costumes.

Single-game tickets are now available for the third season of Fuel hockey in Indianapolis at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office or at all Ticketmaster locations. Ticket Plans of all sizes are also available, from Full-Season Plans to six and three-game packages, in addition to Group Ticket options. Learn more by visiting IndyFuelHockey.com http://www.indyfuelhockey.com/ or calling 317-925-FUEL. Stay up to date throughout the offseason by following the Fuel on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/indyfuel and Instagram http://www.instagram.com/indyfuel (@IndyFuel http://www.twitter.com/indyfuel ) and don't forget to 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/indyfuel .

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 21, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.