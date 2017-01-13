Rockford Faces Gulls for First-Ever Meeting

January 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs (12-19-2-3) take on the San Diego Gulls (15-12-2-1) in the first-ever meeting between the two teams tonight at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. and doors open at 6:00 p.m. Tonight's slate of promotions features winter pom pom hats for the first 1,500 fans through the door, courtesy of BMO Harris Bank. The winter hat includes the IceHogs' colors of red white and blue and the team insignia stitched on the front panel.

Fans ages 21 and older can kick-off their weekend festivities with a Pre-Game Party at the Blues Flame Lounge, located on the BMO Harris Bank Center concourse. Friday's event begins with live music from "Matthew Flamm & These House Rituals" at 5:15 p.m. and will also include free appetizers and happy-hour specials.

Guests must have a ticket to Friday's game to attend the Pre-Game Party. Those attending must enter the arena through the upper-concourse level entrance on Elm Street (near the Box Office).

Tickets for tonight's game can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone at (815) 968-5222 or online at www.icehogs.com and www.ticketmaster.com.

Fans unable to make the game can tune in to all the action on The Justice Network 23.3 or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup at 6:30 p.m. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at WXRX.com or sportsfanradio1330.com, or watch live at AHLlive.com.

Matchup: The IceHogs four-game homestand continues tonight as they welcome the San Diego Gulls.

Rockford enters tonight's matchup following a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Wolves that snapped the IceHogs' four-game losing skid and ended the Wolves' eight-game winning streak. Tyler Motte and Brandon Mashinter each notched two goals to secure the victory, with Motte continuing his point-per-game streak (he has tallied three goals and one assist for four points in four games for Rockford).

Forward Spencer Abbott leads the IceHogs as the top scorer with eight goals and sixteen assists in 32 games.

The Gulls, currently on a two-game winning streak, are led by Corey Tropp, who has tallied eight goals and 18 assists for 26 points, and Brandon Montour, who has eight goals and 15 assists for 23 points this season.

Next Home Game: Saturday, January 14 vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins (22-9-1-2) at 7 p.m. The first 2,500 fans will receive a fleece blanket courtesy of OSF. The IceHogs host the Griffins for the teams' sixth matchup of the 2016-17 season. Grand Rapids currently leads the series with four victories in five contests.

