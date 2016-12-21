Rockford Faces Chicago on Bomber Hat Night

December 21, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs (9-13-2-3) take on the Chicago Wolves (13-10-3-2) in the sixth Illinois Lottery Cup meeting of the 2016-17 season tonight at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Puck drop is 7 p.m. with the first 1,500 fans to enter the arena receiving an IceHogs bomber hat, courtesy of Pepsi. Fans are invited to wear their ugliest Christmas sweater to tonight's game for a chance to win prizes. An IceHogs panel of judges will be nominating fans for the ugliest sweaters prior to puck drop, and the winners will be crowed through fan voting during the evening's game.

Winning Weekdays presented by Fas Fuel and WXRX Dollar Days promotions are also both slated for tonight's game. After every IceHogs home win on a weekday game (Monday - Thursday), all fans in attendance can redeem their game ticket for a FREE ticket of equal or lesser value to the next weekday game. Also, one lucky fan in attendance will WIN a $50 gas card courtesy of Fas Fuel. Fans can also take advantage of $2 beers, soft drinks, hot dogs and companion tickets for WXRX Dollar Days.

Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone at (815) 968-5222 or online at www.icehogs.com and www.ticketmaster.com.

Fans unable to make the game can tune in to all the action on The Justice Network 23.3 or Dish Network channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup at 6:30 p.m. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at WXRX.com or sportsfanradio1330.com, or watch live at AHLlive.com.

The Rockford and Chicago in-state rivalry picks up momentum as the two teams face-off four times in the next 18 days. In the most recent meeting Sunday, Rockford rallied back from a 3-1 deficit to force overtime and win in a shootout, 4-3, at the Allstate Arena. Sunday's comeback, shootout victory was the first time since March 18, 2015 that the IceHogs had won a game after trailing two periods.

Kyle Baun started the scoring for Rockford en route to his first three-point game of his professional career and Tanner Kero notched the equalizer with 5.3 seconds remaining in regulation. Kero leads all Rockford skaters with 13 points (4G, 9A) in the last 14 games and is currently tied for the team lead in both goals (6G) and points (18pts) on the season. In the shootout, Spencer Abbott notched his third shootout goal of the year which is tied for second in the AHL in that category.

Chicago is led on offense by Kenny Agostino with 30 points (9G, 21A) and he has chipped in three goals and five assists in the series with Rockford. The Wolves enter tonight's matchup on a three-game winless streak.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, Dec. 28 vs. Chicago Wolves. Puck drop is schedule for 7 p.m. The first 2,500 fans to enter the BMO Harris Bank Center will receive a 2016-17 IceHogs poster courtesy of Hub Printing. It's also a Winning Weekday presented by Fas Fuel and WXRX Dollar Day. After every IceHogs home win on a weekday, all fans in attendance can redeem their game ticket for a FREE ticket of equal or lesser value to the next weekday game. Also, one lucky fan in attendance will WIN a $50 gas card courtesy of Fas Fuel. Fans can take advantage of $2 beers, soft drinks, hot dogs and companion tickets for WXRX Dollar Days.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.