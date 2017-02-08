Rockford Assigns Desousa, Barnes to Fuel

February 8, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Wednesday that they have assigned forwards Chris DeSousa and Tyler Barnes to the ECHL's Indy Fuel. Both players will be available as the Fuel visit the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday night at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

DeSousa, 26, makes his first trip to Indy in 2016-17, after spending parts of the previous two seasons with the Fuel. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound forward has tallied seven goals, 10 assists and 49 penalty minutes in 22 total games with Indy. A native of Mississauga, Ontario, DeSousa began his professional career with the Fuel at the end of the 2014-15 campaign, appearing in Indy's first two contests last season before spending the remainder of 2015-16 with the IceHogs. In 91 career AHL games with Rockford, the product of the University of Prince Edward Island (CIS) has posted 10 goals, seven assists and 142 penalty minutes.

Barnes, 26, returns for his fourth stint with the Fuel after being recalled on Sunday. The forward from Burnsville, Minn. scored in each of Indy's two games last weekend, showing three goals and six assists in six total contests with the Fuel in 2016-17. In 22 games with Rockford this season, Barnes has collected four goals and three assists. The third-year pro from the University of Wisconsin has accumulated 144 total points (61g, 83a) in 146 career ECHL games with Indy, the Missouri Mavericks and Toledo Walleye.

The Fuel play three games in three days this weekend, with road contests in Fort Wayne Friday and Kalamazoo Saturday leading to a matinee meeting with Brampton at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

ECHL Stories from February 8, 2017

