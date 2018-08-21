Rocket Unveil Promotional Schedule for the 2018-19 Season

LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced on Tuesday their new promotional schedule for the 2018-19 season, which promises to give fans a memorable experience with the many theme nights and special promotions throughout the year. The organization also announced Monday that the sales of FLEX ticket packages and mini-plans will begin on August 21 at noon, on www.rocketlaval.com or by phone at 1-855-595-2200.

Award of Excellence for outstanding fan experience

To put an exclamation mark on an unforgettable inaugural season, the Laval Rocket organization was awarded one of the American Hockey League's (AHL) highest distinctions. The organization received the Fan Experience Excellence Award in the AHL's Eastern Conference.

The team will seek to retain the title during the 2018-19 season with 12 theme nights, on top of offering numerous original contests, unparalleled in-game hosting and an electrifying ambiance. Below are more details and descriptions of the themed evenings, which will entertain Rocket fans during home games.

Fan Favourites Are Back

To maximize the fun for fans, the Rocket is pleased to announce the return of the six most popular theme nights from last season. The Home Opener presented by Bell (October 12) will launch a new hockey season in Laval. Fans are invited to arrive early, as there will be an official presentation of the players in front of the Place Bell before the game.

In addition, the traditional Teddy Bear Toss (December 1), in collaboration with the Service de police de Laval, will return this season. The event promises to be extraordinary, as fans will aim to surpass the 3,217 stuffed animals that were tossed on the ice last year. All of these stuffed animals will be distributed among local community centers and organizations.

Whether it's on the ice to clear some snow, alongside Cosmo to animate, or even in the announcer's booth, kids will be everywhere during Kids Run the Show presented by Sweet Sixteen (November 3).

Come mid-February, the social media world will storm Place Bell as well as the Rocket's multiple platforms for the second edition of Social Media Night (February 22).

Minor hockey and its values have always allowed youth to be physically active while having fun. The Minor Hockey Game presented by St-Albert Cheese Co-Op (January 5) aims to celebrate the work of the numerous minor hockey associations that have helped develop some of the Laval Rocket players, and who will guide the hockey players of tomorrow.

Finally, during the last home game of the season, Fan Appreciation Night (April 6) will reward those who have cheered on the Rocket throughout the year, most notably with thousands of dollars in prizes to be won. The fans are at the heart of the Rocket's success and the team wants to highlight their importance.

New Theme Nights

The Rocket will introduce six new theme nights that are sure to leave a lasting impression on the fans. Here is a brief overview of what spectators can expect this season at Place Bell:

The new DJ Series lands in Laval and will ignite the Place Bell with performances from DJs and light shows to entertain fans before the game and during stops in play. The series, which will be spread out over three Friday nights (January 18, February 8, March 8), will also feature a dance floor installed in the concourse.

Just before spring arrives, when sugar shacks are in season, the Quebec Heritage Night (March 9) will honour the province with poutine, Quebecois television series, folklore music and maple syrup, to name a few. After all, this is the time to celebrate Quebec and its classics! To add to the experience, an alternative jersey with the colours of La Belle Province will be unveiled and auctioned off for the occasion.

Halloween Night (October 31) will invade Place Bell and all fans young and old are invited to dress up. You no longer have to go door-to-door for candy - you just have to come to Place Bell, the haunted house of hockey!

The Arcade Game (December 15) will make its debut with multiple arcade and video games installed throughout the concourse to bring back a bit of nostalgia. For older fans, the Arcade Game will be the perfect opportunity to challenge the youngsters in their lives. A multitude of surprises await gamers of all ages.

The Military Appreciation Game (October 20) will salute the work done by those who provided relief during the severe floods that hit Laval last year.

The hockey world seeks to unite all fans, players, coaches and media together in the fight against cancer. For Hockey Fights Cancer Night (November 2), purple will be in the spotlight in the stands and on the ice. Alternative jerseys will be worn by the players and then auctioned off to raise funds for the cause.

Giveaways and Promotional Games

On top of the many diverse theme nights, there are 16 promotional games on the schedule. Here is an overview:

Oct. 13 vs. Binghamton Devils Magnetic Schedules giveaway presented by Pizza Pizza

Oct. 19 vs. Springfield Thunderbirds Coasters set giveaway

Nov. 13 vs. Toronto Marlies 91.9 Sports game

Nov. 16 vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers Collectors' Cup Giveaway presented by ALBI le Géant

Nov. 28 vs. Belleville Senators VIVA condos urbains Night

Nov. 30 vs Lehigh Valley Phantoms Hand clappers giveaways presented by Tourisme Laval

Dec. 14 vs. Syracuse Crunch Toque giveaway presented by Sportium

Dec. 22 vs. Toronto Marlies Christmas Hanging Socks giveaway

Dec. 29 vs. Charlotte Checkers Placemat giveaway

Jan. 4 vs. Rochester Americans Cowbell giveaway presented by Home Depot

Jan. 19 vs. Cleveland Monsters Grocery Bag giveaway

Feb. 23 vs. Manitoba Moose Drawstring bag giveaway presented by Home Depot

Mar. 6 vs. Toronto Marlies Sportium night with $10 000 in prizes to be won

Mar. 13 vs. Syracuse Crunch Van Houtte Coffee Services game with $5000 in prizes

Mar. 20 vs. Providence Bruins Funky socks giveaway

Apr. 5 vs. Cleveland Monsters Sunglasses giveaway

Customized Packages

The Rocket is pleased to offer fans a multitude of options to enjoy the various theme nights and promotional games.

Two packages, in particular, create a completely personalized hockey calendar. The Ten-game FLEX package provides the most flexibility, as the 10 games are chosen solely by the ticket holder. The Monthly FLEX package allows fans to experience six Rocket games, one per month, from October to March inclusively.

Mini-Plans

One of the many mini-plans offered by the Rocket is sure to be the perfect plan for you. Here is an overview of the mini-plans offered this year:

The mini-plan - promo nights is the ideal choice for fans who want to attend for more than a show on the ice. This plan allows fans to attend six of the season's themed nights, which all promise to deliver. Rocket enthusiasts are guaranteed to witness what will be some of this season's most memorable moments with this plan.

The WEEKEND mini-plan presented by Tourisme Laval offers the unique chance to experience more than just a hockey game. On top of reserving your seat for six Saturday games, fans who choose this plan will receive promotional offers for multiple of Tourisme Laval's partners (Maeva Surf, SkyVenture, Cosmodôme, iSaute Laval, Escalade Clip n' climb, Putting Edge Centropolis, Parc de la Rivière-des-Mille-Îles, Centre d'interprétation de l'eau).

For those who purchase the mini-plan - VICTORY, there will be twice much reasons to celebrate a Rocket victory at Place Bell this season! For this special six-game package, fans will receive free tickets for another game each time the Rocket win. More wins, more fun!

Last season, the Rocket established a new tradition. Friday nights at the Place Bell became synonymous with an electric, party atmosphere and fun for all. Come start the weekend off the right way with the mini-plan - Friday. This six-game plan allows, among other things, for fans to be at the heart of the new DJ Series, when the Place Bell will be rocking with the music of surprise DJ's. Friday nights are best spent with friends and the Laval Rocket!

All details regarding ticket sales are available at www.rocketlaval.com.

