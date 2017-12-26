Rochester\\"s Linus Ullmark Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

News Release

ROCHESTER AMERICANS GOALTENDER LINUS ULLMARK NAMED CCM/AHL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League announced today that Rochester Americans goaltender Linus Ullmark has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Dec. 24, 2017.

Ullmark stopped 65 of the 68 shots he faced in two starts for the Americans last week, going 2-0-0 with a 1.46 goals-against average and a .956 save percentage as Rochester continued to surge towards the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

On Wednesday evening, Ullmark took a shutout bid into the final minute of regulation and finished with 31 saves in Rochester's 3-1 victory over Belleville. And on Friday, Ullmark improved to 6-0-3 on the road this season, making 34 saves as the Americans defeated Laval, 3-2 in overtime.

A sixth-round choice by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Ullmark has a record of 14-4-3 in 22 appearances for Rochester this season, posting a 2.46 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. The 24-year-old native of Lugnvik, Sweden, is tied for the AHL lead in wins and ranks first in saves (623) and minutes played (1,243) in 2017-18. Ullmark is in his third season of pro hockey in North America and has played 105 AHL games with Rochester, going 50-47-5 with a 2.93 GAA, a .910 save percentage and two shutouts. The 2017 AHL All-Star has also made 21 career NHL appearances with Buffalo, posting a record of 8-11-2 (2.64, .913).

In recognition of his achievement, Ullmark will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Americans home game.

